Man's Body Found as Bushfire Rages in Rural New South Wales

The body of a man was found on a property in rural New South Wales, Australia, on October 16, after an uncontrolled bushfire swept through parts of the Mid North Coast.

According to the New South Wales Rural Fire Service, the Willi Willi Road blaze had grown to more that 21,000 hectares (51,892 acres) in size.

In a media release sent to Storyful, New South Wales Police said emergency services were called to Stony Creek Lane at Temagog, on Monday night after concerns were raised for a missing 56-year-old man.

On arrival, officers located the man’s body. His bulldozer nearby was destroyed. The man is yet to be formally identified. Credit: NSWRFS via Storyful