Manon Fiorot wants backup role for Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko UFC title trilogy bout

Manon Fiorot is eager to ensure her next fight is for the UFC women’s flyweight title, even if that means taking it in unideal circumstance.

With seven consecutive victories to begin her octagon tenure, Fiorot (12-1 MMA, 7-0 UFC) would typically have a title shot locked up by now. However, the string of three consecutive title fights between Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko have pushed everyone out of the immediate title conversation.

Grasso (16-3-1 MMA, 8-3-1 UFC) and Shevchenko (23-4-1 MMA, 12-3-1 UFC) are currently searching as coaches on Season 32 of “The Ultimate Fighter” reality series and are expected to wrap up their trilogy at UFC 306, which takes place Sept. 16 at The Sphere in Las Vegas.

Following Fiorot’s unanimous decision victory over Erin Blanchfield in a February main event, she wants the winner of Grasso and Shevchenko. But if something happens to either one of them, whether it’s weeks out or days out, Fiorot wants to volunteer he services as a backup.

“If I have to choose, the best choice for me is to be the backup on the fight,” told MMA Junkie through an interpreter. “I think it’s a good thing if someone, Valentina or Alexa, have an injury or miss weight. I think the best choice for me now is to be backup for this fight so I can see the fight and perhaps do a faceoff after against the winner. … I think I deserve it.”

In addition to her victory over Blanchfield, the UFC resume of Fiorot also includes former champ Rose Namajunas and one-time title challengers Katlyn Cerminara, Jennifer Maia and Mayra Bueno Silva.

Fiorot, 34, said there’s only one other situation where she would entertain taking a fight against someone outside of the Grasso vs. Shevchenko winner, and that’s if the promotion implemented an interim belt.

“I’m the No. 1 contender for three fights in a row,” Fiorot said. “I’m pretty sure I deserve it and I’ll fight for it in my next fight.”

Manon Fiorot - ufc on espn 54 media day

Manon Fiorot UFC on ESPN 54 official weigh-ins

Erin Blanchfield UFC on ESPN 54 official weigh-ins

Manon Fiorot ufc on espn 54 ceremonials

Erin Blanchfield UFC on ESPN 54 ceremonials

Erin Blanchfield vs. Manon Fiorot UFC on ESPN 54 ceremonial faceoff

MMA: UFC Fight Night - Atlantic City - Blanchfield vs Fiorot

Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Erin Blanchfield (red gloves) walks to the Octagon…

Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Erin Blanchfield (red gloves) walks to the Octagon to fight Manon Fiorot (not pictured) during UFC Fight Night at Boardwalk Hall. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC Fight Night - Atlantic City - Blanchfield vs Fiorot

Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Erin Blanchfield (red gloves) walks to the Octagon…

Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Erin Blanchfield (red gloves) walks to the Octagon to fight Manon Fiorot (not pictured) during UFC Fight Night at Boardwalk Hall. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC Fight Night - Atlantic City - Blanchfield vs Fiorot

Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Manon Fiorot (blue gloves) prepares to fight Erin…

Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Manon Fiorot (blue gloves) prepares to fight Erin Blanchfield (not pictured) during UFC Fight Night at Boardwalk Hall. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC Fight Night - Atlantic City - Blanchfield vs Fiorot

Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Erin Blanchfield (red gloves) fights Manon Fiorot (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Boardwalk Hall.

Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Erin Blanchfield (red gloves) fights Manon Fiorot (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Boardwalk Hall. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC Fight Night - Atlantic City - Blanchfield vs Fiorot

Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Erin Blanchfield (red gloves) fights Manon Fiorot (blue…

Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Erin Blanchfield (red gloves) fights Manon Fiorot (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Boardwalk Hall. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC Fight Night - Atlantic City - Blanchfield vs Fiorot

Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Erin Blanchfield (red gloves) fights Manon Fiorot (blue…

Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Erin Blanchfield (red gloves) fights Manon Fiorot (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Boardwalk Hall. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC Fight Night - Atlantic City - Blanchfield vs Fiorot

Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Erin Blanchfield (red gloves) fights Manon Fiorot (blue…

Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Erin Blanchfield (red gloves) fights Manon Fiorot (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Boardwalk Hall. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC Fight Night - Atlantic City - Blanchfield vs Fiorot

Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Erin Blanchfield (red gloves) fights Manon Fiorot (blue…

Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Erin Blanchfield (red gloves) fights Manon Fiorot (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Boardwalk Hall. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC Fight Night - Atlantic City - Blanchfield vs Fiorot

Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Erin Blanchfield (red gloves) fights Manon Fiorot (blue…

Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Erin Blanchfield (red gloves) fights Manon Fiorot (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Boardwalk Hall. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC Fight Night - Atlantic City - Blanchfield vs Fiorot

Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Erin Blanchfield (red gloves) fights Manon Fiorot (blue…

Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Erin Blanchfield (red gloves) fights Manon Fiorot (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Boardwalk Hall. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC Fight Night - Atlantic City - Blanchfield vs Fiorot

Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Erin Blanchfield (red gloves) fights Manon Fiorot (blue…

Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Erin Blanchfield (red gloves) fights Manon Fiorot (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Boardwalk Hall. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC Fight Night - Atlantic City - Blanchfield vs Fiorot

Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Erin Blanchfield (red gloves) fights Manon Fiorot (blue…

Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Erin Blanchfield (red gloves) fights Manon Fiorot (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Boardwalk Hall. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC Fight Night - Atlantic City - Blanchfield vs Fiorot

Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Erin Blanchfield (red gloves) fights Manon Fiorot (blue…

Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Erin Blanchfield (red gloves) fights Manon Fiorot (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Boardwalk Hall. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC Fight Night - Atlantic City - Blanchfield vs Fiorot

Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Erin Blanchfield (red gloves) fights Manon Fiorot (blue…

Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Erin Blanchfield (red gloves) fights Manon Fiorot (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Boardwalk Hall. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC Fight Night - Atlantic City - Blanchfield vs Fiorot

Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Erin Blanchfield (red gloves) fights Manon Fiorot (blue…

Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Erin Blanchfield (red gloves) fights Manon Fiorot (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Boardwalk Hall. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC Fight Night - Atlantic City - Blanchfield vs Fiorot

Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Erin Blanchfield (red gloves) fights Manon Fiorot (blue…

Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Erin Blanchfield (red gloves) fights Manon Fiorot (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Boardwalk Hall. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC Fight Night - Atlantic City - Blanchfield vs Fiorot

Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Erin Blanchfield (red gloves) fights Manon Fiorot (blue…

Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Erin Blanchfield (red gloves) fights Manon Fiorot (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Boardwalk Hall. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC Fight Night - Atlantic City - Blanchfield vs Fiorot

Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Erin Blanchfield (red gloves) fights Manon Fiorot (blue…

Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Erin Blanchfield (red gloves) fights Manon Fiorot (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Boardwalk Hall. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC Fight Night - Atlantic City - Blanchfield vs Fiorot

Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Erin Blanchfield (red gloves) fights Manon Fiorot (blue…

Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Erin Blanchfield (red gloves) fights Manon Fiorot (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Boardwalk Hall. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC Fight Night - Atlantic City - Blanchfield vs Fiorot

Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Erin Blanchfield (red gloves) fights Manon Fiorot (blue…

Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Erin Blanchfield (red gloves) fights Manon Fiorot (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Boardwalk Hall. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC Fight Night - Atlantic City - Blanchfield vs Fiorot

Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Erin Blanchfield (red gloves) fights Manon Fiorot (blue…

Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Erin Blanchfield (red gloves) fights Manon Fiorot (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Boardwalk Hall. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC Fight Night - Atlantic City - Blanchfield vs Fiorot

Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Erin Blanchfield (red gloves) fights Manon Fiorot (blue…

Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Erin Blanchfield (red gloves) fights Manon Fiorot (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Boardwalk Hall. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC Fight Night - Atlantic City - Blanchfield vs Fiorot

Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Erin Blanchfield (red gloves) fights Manon Fiorot (blue…

Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Erin Blanchfield (red gloves) fights Manon Fiorot (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Boardwalk Hall. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC Fight Night - Atlantic City - Blanchfield vs Fiorot

Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Erin Blanchfield (red gloves) fights Manon Fiorot (blue…

Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Erin Blanchfield (red gloves) fights Manon Fiorot (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Boardwalk Hall. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC Fight Night - Atlantic City - Blanchfield vs Fiorot

Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Erin Blanchfield (red gloves) fights Manon Fiorot (blue…

Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Erin Blanchfield (red gloves) fights Manon Fiorot (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Boardwalk Hall. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC Fight Night - Atlantic City - Blanchfield vs Fiorot

Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Erin Blanchfield (red gloves) fights Manon Fiorot (blue…

Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Erin Blanchfield (red gloves) fights Manon Fiorot (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Boardwalk Hall. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC Fight Night - Atlantic City - Blanchfield vs Fiorot

Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Erin Blanchfield (red gloves) fights Manon Fiorot (blue…

Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Erin Blanchfield (red gloves) fights Manon Fiorot (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Boardwalk Hall. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC Fight Night - Atlantic City - Blanchfield vs Fiorot

Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Erin Blanchfield (red gloves) fights Manon Fiorot (blue…

Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Erin Blanchfield (red gloves) fights Manon Fiorot (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Boardwalk Hall. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC Fight Night - Atlantic City - Blanchfield vs Fiorot

Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Manon Fiorot (blue gloves) celebrates after defeating Erin…

Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Manon Fiorot (blue gloves) celebrates after defeating Erin Blanchfield (red gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Boardwalk Hall. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC Fight Night - Atlantic City - Blanchfield vs Fiorot

Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Manon Fiorot (blue gloves) celebrates after defeating Erin…

Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Manon Fiorot (blue gloves) celebrates after defeating Erin Blanchfield (red gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Boardwalk Hall. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

Manon Fiorot def. Erin Blanchfield, UFC on ESPN 54 Scorecard

