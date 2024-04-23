Manon Fiorot open to Maycee Barber fight – but only if interim UFC flyweight title at stake

Manon Fiorot has cemented herself as No. 1 contender in the UFC women’s flyweight division, but she might have to wait a while for her title opportunity.

Fiorot notched her seventh octagon win in a row when she defeated Erin Blanchfield in the UFC on ESPN 54 headliner last month. But with flyweight champion Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko expected to complete their trilogy at UFC 306 on Sept. 16 after they coach Season 32 of “The Ultimate Fighter,” Fiorot might not fight again in 2024.

Like Fiorot (12-1 MMA, 7-0 UFC), streaking contender Maycee Barber also offered her services as a backup fighter for Grasso vs. Shevchenko. Barber took shots at both Fiorot and Blanchfield by calling them boring, and Fiorot thinks that’s rich coming from her.

“I don’t think I’ve ever watched a full fight of Maycee’s,” Fiorot told MMA Junkie in French. “I know she fought Katlyn Cerminara, and I know she won by decision, too. I might have watched the first round, but it honestly wasn’t spectacular. She didn’t do better than me.

“I fought with an injured knee. I tore my ACL in the first round against Katlyn, and I didn’t find her fight sensational. She won by decision, too. She has a lot of decisions. I know she wrestles a lot, she sticks (to her opponents) a lot, so I don’t think her style is spectacular either.”

Fiorot, who’s coming off back-to-back wins over Blanchfield and Rose Namajunas, thinks her resume is a lot stronger than Barber’s (14-2 MMA, 9-2 UFC). She’s willing to fight her next as long as a piece of the flyweight title is on the line.

“For the time being, she hasn’t proven anything in comparison to what I’ve done so far,” Fiorot continued. “I have no problems fighting her, but for an interim title.”

Manon Fiorot - ufc on espn 54 media day

Erin-Blanchfield---ufc-on-espn-54-media-day

Manon Fiorot UFC on ESPN 54 official weigh-ins

Erin Blanchfield UFC on ESPN 54 official weigh-ins

Erin Blanchfield

Manon Fiorot ufc on espn 54 ceremonials

Erin Blanchfield UFC on ESPN 54 ceremonials

Erin Blanchfield vs. Manon Fiorot UFC on ESPN 54 ceremonial faceoff

MMA: UFC Fight Night - Atlantic City - Blanchfield vs Fiorot

Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Erin Blanchfield (red gloves) walks to the Octagon…

Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Erin Blanchfield (red gloves) walks to the Octagon to fight Manon Fiorot (not pictured) during UFC Fight Night at Boardwalk Hall. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC Fight Night - Atlantic City - Blanchfield vs Fiorot

Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Erin Blanchfield (red gloves) walks to the Octagon…

Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Erin Blanchfield (red gloves) walks to the Octagon to fight Manon Fiorot (not pictured) during UFC Fight Night at Boardwalk Hall. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC Fight Night - Atlantic City - Blanchfield vs Fiorot

Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Manon Fiorot (blue gloves) prepares to fight Erin…

Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Manon Fiorot (blue gloves) prepares to fight Erin Blanchfield (not pictured) during UFC Fight Night at Boardwalk Hall. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC Fight Night - Atlantic City - Blanchfield vs Fiorot

Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Erin Blanchfield (red gloves) fights Manon Fiorot (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Boardwalk Hall.

Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Erin Blanchfield (red gloves) fights Manon Fiorot (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Boardwalk Hall. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC Fight Night - Atlantic City - Blanchfield vs Fiorot

Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Erin Blanchfield (red gloves) fights Manon Fiorot (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Boardwalk Hall.

Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Erin Blanchfield (red gloves) fights Manon Fiorot (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Boardwalk Hall. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC Fight Night - Atlantic City - Blanchfield vs Fiorot

Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Erin Blanchfield (red gloves) fights Manon Fiorot (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Boardwalk Hall.

Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Erin Blanchfield (red gloves) fights Manon Fiorot (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Boardwalk Hall. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC Fight Night - Atlantic City - Blanchfield vs Fiorot

Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Erin Blanchfield (red gloves) fights Manon Fiorot (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Boardwalk Hall.

Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Erin Blanchfield (red gloves) fights Manon Fiorot (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Boardwalk Hall. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC Fight Night - Atlantic City - Blanchfield vs Fiorot

Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Erin Blanchfield (red gloves) fights Manon Fiorot (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Boardwalk Hall.

Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Erin Blanchfield (red gloves) fights Manon Fiorot (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Boardwalk Hall. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC Fight Night - Atlantic City - Blanchfield vs Fiorot

Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Erin Blanchfield (red gloves) fights Manon Fiorot (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Boardwalk Hall.

Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Erin Blanchfield (red gloves) fights Manon Fiorot (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Boardwalk Hall. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC Fight Night - Atlantic City - Blanchfield vs Fiorot

Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Erin Blanchfield (red gloves) fights Manon Fiorot (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Boardwalk Hall.

Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Erin Blanchfield (red gloves) fights Manon Fiorot (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Boardwalk Hall. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC Fight Night - Atlantic City - Blanchfield vs Fiorot

Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Erin Blanchfield (red gloves) fights Manon Fiorot (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Boardwalk Hall.

Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Erin Blanchfield (red gloves) fights Manon Fiorot (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Boardwalk Hall. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC Fight Night - Atlantic City - Blanchfield vs Fiorot

Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Erin Blanchfield (red gloves) fights Manon Fiorot (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Boardwalk Hall.

Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Erin Blanchfield (red gloves) fights Manon Fiorot (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Boardwalk Hall. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC Fight Night - Atlantic City - Blanchfield vs Fiorot

Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Erin Blanchfield (red gloves) fights Manon Fiorot (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Boardwalk Hall.

Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Erin Blanchfield (red gloves) fights Manon Fiorot (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Boardwalk Hall. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC Fight Night - Atlantic City - Blanchfield vs Fiorot

Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Erin Blanchfield (red gloves) fights Manon Fiorot (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Boardwalk Hall.

Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Erin Blanchfield (red gloves) fights Manon Fiorot (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Boardwalk Hall. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC Fight Night - Atlantic City - Blanchfield vs Fiorot

Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Erin Blanchfield (red gloves) fights Manon Fiorot (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Boardwalk Hall.

Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Erin Blanchfield (red gloves) fights Manon Fiorot (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Boardwalk Hall. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC Fight Night - Atlantic City - Blanchfield vs Fiorot

Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Erin Blanchfield (red gloves) fights Manon Fiorot (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Boardwalk Hall.

Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Erin Blanchfield (red gloves) fights Manon Fiorot (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Boardwalk Hall. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC Fight Night - Atlantic City - Blanchfield vs Fiorot

Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Erin Blanchfield (red gloves) fights Manon Fiorot (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Boardwalk Hall.

Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Erin Blanchfield (red gloves) fights Manon Fiorot (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Boardwalk Hall. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC Fight Night - Atlantic City - Blanchfield vs Fiorot

Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Erin Blanchfield (red gloves) fights Manon Fiorot (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Boardwalk Hall.

Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Erin Blanchfield (red gloves) fights Manon Fiorot (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Boardwalk Hall. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC Fight Night - Atlantic City - Blanchfield vs Fiorot

Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Erin Blanchfield (red gloves) fights Manon Fiorot (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Boardwalk Hall.

Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Erin Blanchfield (red gloves) fights Manon Fiorot (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Boardwalk Hall. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC Fight Night - Atlantic City - Blanchfield vs Fiorot

Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Erin Blanchfield (red gloves) fights Manon Fiorot (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Boardwalk Hall.

Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Erin Blanchfield (red gloves) fights Manon Fiorot (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Boardwalk Hall. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC Fight Night - Atlantic City - Blanchfield vs Fiorot

Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Erin Blanchfield (red gloves) fights Manon Fiorot (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Boardwalk Hall.

Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Erin Blanchfield (red gloves) fights Manon Fiorot (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Boardwalk Hall. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC Fight Night - Atlantic City - Blanchfield vs Fiorot

Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Erin Blanchfield (red gloves) fights Manon Fiorot (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Boardwalk Hall.

Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Erin Blanchfield (red gloves) fights Manon Fiorot (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Boardwalk Hall. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC Fight Night - Atlantic City - Blanchfield vs Fiorot

Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Erin Blanchfield (red gloves) fights Manon Fiorot (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Boardwalk Hall.

Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Erin Blanchfield (red gloves) fights Manon Fiorot (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Boardwalk Hall. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC Fight Night - Atlantic City - Blanchfield vs Fiorot

Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Erin Blanchfield (red gloves) fights Manon Fiorot (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Boardwalk Hall.

Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Erin Blanchfield (red gloves) fights Manon Fiorot (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Boardwalk Hall. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC Fight Night - Atlantic City - Blanchfield vs Fiorot

Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Erin Blanchfield (red gloves) fights Manon Fiorot (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Boardwalk Hall.

Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Erin Blanchfield (red gloves) fights Manon Fiorot (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Boardwalk Hall. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC Fight Night - Atlantic City - Blanchfield vs Fiorot

Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Erin Blanchfield (red gloves) fights Manon Fiorot (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Boardwalk Hall.

Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Erin Blanchfield (red gloves) fights Manon Fiorot (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Boardwalk Hall. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC Fight Night - Atlantic City - Blanchfield vs Fiorot

Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Erin Blanchfield (red gloves) fights Manon Fiorot (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Boardwalk Hall.

Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Erin Blanchfield (red gloves) fights Manon Fiorot (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Boardwalk Hall. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC Fight Night - Atlantic City - Blanchfield vs Fiorot

Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Erin Blanchfield (red gloves) fights Manon Fiorot (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Boardwalk Hall.

Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Erin Blanchfield (red gloves) fights Manon Fiorot (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Boardwalk Hall. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC Fight Night - Atlantic City - Blanchfield vs Fiorot

Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Manon Fiorot (blue gloves) celebrates after defeating Erin…

Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Manon Fiorot (blue gloves) celebrates after defeating Erin Blanchfield (red gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Boardwalk Hall. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC Fight Night - Atlantic City - Blanchfield vs Fiorot

Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Manon Fiorot (blue gloves) celebrates after defeating Erin…

Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Manon Fiorot (blue gloves) celebrates after defeating Erin Blanchfield (red gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Boardwalk Hall. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

Manon Fiorot def. Erin Blanchfield, UFC on ESPN 54 Scorecard

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie