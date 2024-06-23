Manoel, Gjengaar and Harper score goals as Red Bulls beat Toronto 3-0

New York Red Bulls players toss up midfielder Frankie Amaya following an MLS soccer match against Toronto FC, Saturday, June 22, 2024, in Harrison, N.J. The Red Bulls won 3-0. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Elias Manoel scored a goal, Dennis Gjengaar added his first goal in MLS and the New York Red Bulls beat Toronto FC 2-0 Saturday night in a game delayed by inclement weather.

Manoel ripped a shot from just outside the area that slipped under the crossbar and inside the post to give New York a 1-0 lead in the 30th minute. The 22-year-old forward in his third year with the club has a career-high four goals this season.

Wiki Carmona stole a pass near midfield and raced down the left side before bending a low cross to the back post where Gjengaar put away a sliding finish into a wide-open net to give the Red Bulls a 2-0 lead in the 47th.

Cameron Harper came on for Dylan Nealis in the 65th minute and scored a goal in the 71st to make it 3-0.

Toronto had 57% possession but was outshot by the Red Bulls 15-5, 7-2 on target.

New York (9-4-7) snapped a three-game winless streak.

Toronto (7-10-3) has lost three games in a row and is winless in six straight.

Ryan Meara had two saves for the Red Bulls.

Luka Gavran stopped four shots for Toronto.

The game was delayed shortly after kickoff for about 90 minutes due to lightning in the area.

