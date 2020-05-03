Manny Ramirez the unquestioned leader in this postseason stat

Manny Ramirez will always have a special place in Boston Red Sox lore as one of the players that helped to snap the team's 86-year World Series drought.

In 2004, Ramirez was key in the team's efforts to win the World Series. He hit .412 in the 2004 World Series including a key Game 3 home run off St. Louis Cardinals starter Jeff Suppan that gave the Sox a lead in a key road game that they would never relinquish. His strong performance was enough to make him the MVP of the series.

Ramirez would help to win another ring for the Red Sox in 2007, a postseason during which he clubbed four homers.

Get the latest news and analysis on all of your teams from NBC Sports Boston by downloading the My Teams App

And that was something that Ramirez did frequently in the playoffs: hit homers. In fact, according to the "Boston Sports Info" Twitter account, Ramirez is MLB's all-time leader in postseason home runs. And it's not all that close.

That's pretty impressive, especially considering that the only other players with 20-plus blasts, Bernie Williams and Derek Jeter, have 55 and 240 more at-bats than Ramirez respectively. And Ramirez leads his former teammate and fellow Red Sox legend, David Ortiz, by 12 homers in this category.

It's not surprising to see Ramirez top this list. During his 19-year playing career, Ramirez went to the postseason 11 times and played in 23 playoff series. He had 555 homers during the regular season, an average of one homer every 17.6 at-bats. He was a bit better in the postseason, launching one homer every 14.1 at-bats, and it just goes to show that he was able to shine on the biggest stage.

Story continues

Ramirez is hoping that he'll be able to continue to hit some long balls in the near future. The 47-year-old is staging another comeback and play in Taiwan's Chinese Professional Baseball League for the 2020 season. If he can pull that off, it will certainly be something for Red Sox fans to check out and fondly remember his time with the squad.

Manny Ramirez the unquestioned leader in this postseason stat originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston