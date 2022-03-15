Manny Pacquiao's Son Wins First Amateur Boxing Match

Emmanuel "Jimuel" Pacquiao Jr. has just taken his first steps in carrying his father's legacy with his first amateur boxing win.

Taking place in the House of Boxing in San Diego, California, Jimuel faced off against Andres Rosales, where -- although the scorecard was not released -- he won by unanimous decision.

While Pacquiao Jr. is not starting his boxing career as early as his father at the age of 21 -- Manny Pacquiao went pro at the age of 16 -- he is showing eagerness to fight and is already looking for a second match while he trains at Wild Card Boxing. After the fight, Manny Pacquiao took to Instagram to congratulate his son on his first U.S. amateur boxing win at junior welterweight.

