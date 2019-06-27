Manny Pacquiao workout routine

Manny Pacquiao workout routineYahoo Sports StaffYahoo SportsJune 27, 2019, 7:44 PM UTCGet a glimpse of the “Pac Man” regimen with Manny Pacquiao and his crew.Manny Pacquiao workout routineManny Pacquiao goes for 10 rounds of sparring with AB Lopez and Eddie Gomez at the Wild Card Gym in Los Angeles, California on June 25, 2019. (Photo by Wendell Alinea/MP Promotions)Manny Pacquiao workout routineManny Pacquaio poses for photos at Griffith Park in Los Angeles, California on June 26, 2019. (Photo by Wendell Alinea/MP Promotions)Manny Pacquiao workout routineManny Pacquaio works out at Pan Pacific Park in Los Angeles, California on June 27, 2019. (Photo by Wendell Alinea/MP Promotions)Scroll to continue with contentAdManny Pacquiao workout routineManny Pacquaio works out at Griffith Park in Los Angeles, California on June 26, 2019. (Photo by Wendell Alinea/MP Promotions)Manny Pacquiao workout routineManny Pacquiao goes for 10 rounds of sparring with AB Lopez and Eddie Gomez at the Wild Card Gym in Los Angeles, California on June 25, 2019. (Photo by Wendell Alinea/MP Promotions)Manny Pacquiao workout routineManny Pacquaio and his team jog at Pan Pacific Park in Los Angeles, California on June 27, 2019. (Photo by Wendell Alinea/MP Promotions)Manny Pacquiao workout routineManny Pacquaio and his team jog at Griffith Park in Los Angeles, California on June 26, 2019. (Photo by Wendell Alinea/MP Promotions)Manny Pacquiao workout routineManny Pacquiao gets ready for 10 rounds of sparring at the Wild Card Gym in Los Angeles, California on June 25, 2019. (Photo by Wendell Alinea/MP Promotions)Manny Pacquiao workout routineManny Pacquiao goes for 10 rounds of sparring with AB Lopez and Eddie Gomez at the Wild Card Gym in Los Angeles, California on June 25, 2019. (Photo by Wendell Alinea/MP Promotions)Manny Pacquiao workout routineManny Pacquaio poses for photos at Pan Pacific Park in Los Angeles, California on June 27, 2019. (Photo by Wendell Alinea/MP Promotions)Manny Pacquiao workout routineManny Pacquaio poses for photos at Pan Pacific Park in Los Angeles, California on June 27, 2019. (Photo by Wendell Alinea/MP Promotions)Manny Pacquiao workout routineManny Pacquaio works out at Griffith Park in Los Angeles, California on June 26, 2019. (Photo by Wendell Alinea/MP Promotions)Manny Pacquiao workout routineManny Pacquiao goes for 10 rounds of sparring with AB Lopez and Eddie Gomez at the Wild Card Gym in Los Angeles, California on June 25, 2019. (Photo by Wendell Alinea/MP Promotions)Manny Pacquiao workout routineManny Pacquaio works out at Pan Pacific Park in Los Angeles, California on June 27, 2019. (Photo by Wendell Alinea/MP Promotions)Manny Pacquiao workout routineManny Pacquiao goes for 10 rounds of sparring with AB Lopez and Eddie Gomez at the Wild Card Gym in Los Angeles, California on June 25, 2019. (Photo by Wendell Alinea/MP Promotions)Manny Pacquiao workout routineManny Pacquaio's team takes a workout break at Pan Pacific Park in Los Angeles, California on June 27, 2019. (Photo by Wendell Alinea/MP Promotions)Manny Pacquiao workout routineManny Pacquiao goes for 10 rounds of sparring with AB Lopez and Eddie Gomez at the Wild Card Gym in Los Angeles, California on June 25, 2019. (Photo by Wendell Alinea/MP Promotions)Manny Pacquiao workout routineManny Pacquaio takes a break during his workout at Griffith Park in Los Angeles, California on June 26, 2019. (Photo by Wendell Alinea/MP Promotions)