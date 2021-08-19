Manny Pacquiao vs. Yordenis Ugas: Preview, How to Watch and more

How to watch Pacquiao vs. Ugas, pay-per-view info, odds originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

For the first time in two years, Manny Pacquiao will return to the ring on Saturday to face off against WBA welterweight champion Yordenis Ugas. The bout will headline the pay-per-view card in front of a full crowd at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Ugas was called up from the undercard to the main event when Pacquiao's original opponent, Errol Spence Jr., was forced off the card due to an eye injury.

The last time Pacquiao entered the ring was back in July 20, 2019, when he defeated Keith Thurman by split decision to become the oldest WBA welterweight champion in history at 40 years old. Due to the long layoff between fights, the WBA appointed Pacquiao “champion in recess.” With the title vacated, Ugas was then promoted to become the WBA's top titleholder in the welterweight division.

Ugas is an Olympic medalist for his native Cuba who defected to the United States to pursue his professional dreams. Since suffering a split decision loss to Shawn Porter in 2019, Ugas has won three straight and captured the vacant WBA title when he defeated Abel Ramos last September.

Our partner PointsBet currently has Ugas listed as an underdog to Pacquiao heading into Saturday night.

Here is everything you need to know about the fight:

Pacquiao vs. Yordenis Ugas odds

Pacquiao by KO/TKO/DQ: +162

Ugas by KO/TKO/DQ: +1000

Pacquiao by DEC: +110

Ugas by DEC: +450

Draw: +1800

How to watch Pacquiao vs. Yordenis

Date: Saturday, Aug. 21

Location: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

Start time: 9 p.m. ET (Main card)

How to watch: Fox Sports PPV

