Manny Pacquiao vs Keith Thurman: What time is ring walk, how to live stream, odds, TV channel and undercard information

Manny Pacquiao may be dwindling, but the legendary Filipino is on the brink of yet more history as he meets Keith Thurman for the American’s WBA super world welterweight title on Saturday.

Thurman has been nursing injuries since staking a legitimate claim to the throne at 147 pounds after dispatching Danny Garcia in 2017.

A near two-year hiatus ensued and during that Pacquiao suffered what appeared to be the beginning of the end in a shock loss to Jeff Horn.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Yet the 40-year-old regrouped, wiped out Lucas Matthysse and then charmed the boxing world clamouring for another Adrien Broner loss. Thurman, too, has bounced back, but in less emphatic fashion, appearing sluggish in victory over Josesito Lopez as he shook off the rust.

Here is everything you need to know about this colossal fight this week.

What time is the ring walk and when will the fight start?

As this one is in Vegas, expect it to be no earlier than 4.30am – possibly even 5am. Make sure you’re sitting down around 4am with a hot cup of your favourite beverage to witness the fighters take that famous walk to the ring.

When and where is the fight?

The fight takes place on July 20 at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, with UK viewers forced to push through sleep deprivation for one of the final glimpses of the legendary Filipino.

Are there still tickets available?

Yes, you can find tickets still with such outlets as AXS. But be warned, they will not come cheap, with the cheapest set at $200.

What TV channel will it be on?

The fight will be broadcast on ITV Box Office and is priced at £12.95 for UK viewers and €14.95 in Ireland. The broadcast is available on Sky and Virgin.

Pacquiao and Thurman clash on July 20 (AP)

Is there a live stream?

Story continues

Yes, you can stream the fight live on ITV Box Office’s broadcast through FITE - see list of countries available here, including the UK and Ireland.

Prediction

Thurman should be fresher, now he’s shaken off the cobwebs after a sluggish return from his hiatus. Particularly against the 40-year-old Pacquiao, yet the Filipino’s hand speed remains capable of freezing opponents. The blurring combinations against the American, who has been known to circle the perimeter of the ring against the likes of Shawn Porter and Danny Garcia, should be enough to impress the judges.

We’re going with a points victory for Pacquiao, to further underline his greatness to navigate one of the better campaigners in the division over the last decade, even if his prime has long since deserted him.

Odds

Thurman 6/5 (TKO/KO/DQ: 5/1. Decision: 15/8)

Draw 20/1

Pacquiao 4/5 (TKO/KO/DQ: 4/1. Decision: 13/8)

What’s at stake, what are their records?

Pacquiao is set for his 70th fight and enters with a record of 61 wins (39 by way of knockout), seven losses (three by knockout) and two draws. Thurman, meanwhile, is far less experienced, yet undefeated and perfect in 29 contests, winning all of them with 22 knockouts.

This fight will decide the WBA super world welterweight title, after Pacquiao captured the regular belt after knocking out Lucas Matthysse and defending it against Adrien Broner.

The winner will likely lay claim to be the king at 147 pounds, despite two elite world champions standing in their way in Crawford and Spence Jr. Either fighter against the winner here would immediately become one of the top three fights in the sport.

The winner will also sneak into some people’s top 10 pound-for-pound rankings – particularly Pacquiao given his resume in the years prior to his brief slump.

What is the full fight schedule?

Keith Thurman vs Manny Pacquiao

Yordenis Ugas vs Omar Figueroa Jr

Sergey Lipinets vs John Molina Jr

Luis Nery vs Juan Carlos Payano

Caleb Plant vs Mike Lee

Efe Ajagba vs Ali Eren Demirezen

What’s at stake, what are their records?

This fight will decide the WBA super world welterweight title, after Pacquiao captured the regular belt after knocking out Lucas Matthysse and defending it against Adrien Broner.

The winner will likely lay claim to be the king at 147 pounds, despite two elite world champions standing in their way in Crawford and Spence Jr. Either fighter against the winner here would immediately become one of the top three fights in the sport.

The winner will also sneak into some people’s top 10 pound-for-pound rankings – particularly Pacquiao given his resume in the years prior to his brief slump.

What is the full fight schedule?

Keith Thurman vs Manny Pacquiao

Yordenis Ugas vs Omar Figueroa Jr

Sergey Lipinets vs John Molina Jr

Luis Nery vs Juan Carlos Payano

Caleb Plant vs Mike Lee

Efe Ajagba vs Ali Eren Demirezen