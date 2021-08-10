Manny Pacquiao vs. Errol Spence Jr.: Freddie Roach admits this might be Pacman’s last fight

Editor’s note: This article was originally published on DAZN.com.

Manny Pacquiao’s entrusted trainer Freddie Roach reiterated his belief that the former eight-weight world champion’s boxing career is winding down. But he maintained that whether or not welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr. ends up being his final opponent on Aug. 21, the Filipino is coming to Las Vegas to win.

Pacquiao has been no stranger to Sin City, competing there for the first time back in 2001 with a sixth-round victory against Lehlo Ledwaba. Few would have predicted that a further 20 years at the apex of boxing would follow, nor a title shot against Errol Spence Jr., a man 11 years younger.

Yet the story remains that Pacman is consistently jabbing father time away as Roach insists his client is still as versatile as the fighter he first met many years ago.

“Manny doesn’t need to play his golden oldies. He is still producing new hits,” Roach told BoxingScene.com. “He hasn’t cut one corner in training camp. not one. He runs up the hills in Griffith Park straight to the Hollywood sign. He crunches thousands of sit-ups daily. He spars three days each week and hits every bag on the gym floor with bad intentions every day.

“He is still the hardest worker I have ever trained and an eager student. He wants this one more than anything. Manny isn’t training this hard to say goodbye. It’s to prove he’s still here.

“Philippine politics might influence when Manny hangs up his gloves. Maybe this is Manny’s last fight. But this summer, he has been training for his greatest victory, and for Manny, that is saying something. It’s the stuff that greatness is made of.”

This wouldn’t be the first time he’s proved critics wrong. Keith Thurman knows all too well just how determined Pacquiao is in his advancing years, having dropped his world welterweight belt to him via a split decision in 2019.

The future remains very much open for Pacquiao whatever the outcome at T-Mobile Arena. Victory adds yet more grandeur to a fantasy-like resume and the opportunity to extend his career well into his 40s, if he so desires.

Otherwise he is not short of other ventures once citing a desire to own an NBA franchise after hanging up his gloves, alongside his growing interest in his homeland’s political landscape.

