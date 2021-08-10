Manny Pacquiao vs. Errol Spence Jr.: Freddie Roach admits this might be Pacman’s last fight

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Warren Smith, DAZN
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Editor’s note: This article was originally published on DAZN.com.

***

Manny Pacquiao’s entrusted trainer Freddie Roach reiterated his belief that the former eight-weight world champion’s boxing career is winding down. But he maintained that whether or not welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr. ends up being his final opponent on Aug. 21, the Filipino is coming to Las Vegas to win.

Pacquiao has been no stranger to Sin City, competing there for the first time back in 2001 with a sixth-round victory against Lehlo Ledwaba. Few would have predicted that a further 20 years at the apex of boxing would follow, nor a title shot against Errol Spence Jr., a man 11 years younger.

Yet the story remains that Pacman is consistently jabbing father time away as Roach insists his client is still as versatile as the fighter he first met many years ago.

“Manny doesn’t need to play his golden oldies. He is still producing new hits,” Roach told BoxingScene.com. “He hasn’t cut one corner in training camp. not one. He runs up the hills in Griffith Park straight to the Hollywood sign. He crunches thousands of sit-ups daily. He spars three days each week and hits every bag on the gym floor with bad intentions every day.

“He is still the hardest worker I have ever trained and an eager student. He wants this one more than anything. Manny isn’t training this hard to say goodbye. It’s to prove he’s still here.

“Philippine politics might influence when Manny hangs up his gloves. Maybe this is Manny’s last fight. But this summer, he has been training for his greatest victory, and for Manny, that is saying something. It’s the stuff that greatness is made of.”

This wouldn’t be the first time he’s proved critics wrong. Keith Thurman knows all too well just how determined Pacquiao is in his advancing years, having dropped his world welterweight belt to him via a split decision in 2019.

The future remains very much open for Pacquiao whatever the outcome at T-Mobile Arena. Victory adds yet more grandeur to a fantasy-like resume and the opportunity to extend his career well into his 40s, if he so desires.

Otherwise he is not short of other ventures once citing a desire to own an NBA franchise after hanging up his gloves, alongside his growing interest in his homeland’s political landscape.

Related

Could Manny Pacquiao's punching power be key vs. Errol Spence?

Freddie Roach: Manny Pacquiao will knock out Errol Spence Jr.

Manny Pacquiao: 20 years since his spectacular U.S. debut

Manny Pacquiao: Errol Spence Jr. is better than Floyd Mayweather

Manny Pacquiao camp fuming after WBA refuses to reinstate "super" title

Can Manny Pacquiao hit a home run off Errol Spence Jr. at 42?

Manny Pacquiao opens training camp for Errol Spence fight with a bang

Errol Spence Jr. vs. Manny Pacquiao: Algieri says 'we could get upset'

Manny Pacquiao deserves our undying admiration

Recommended Stories

  • Israeli foreign minister to visit Morocco to cultivate ties

    Israel’s foreign minister will fly to Morocco on Wednesday for a visit that will help cement ties between the two countries less than a year after they signed a deal to normalize relations. Yair Lapid will head of a delegation of lawmakers and officials who will meet with Moroccan officials and inaugurate the Israeli Liaison Office in the capital, Rabat, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday. The visit will be the first by an Israeli minister since the signing of the “Abraham Accords," the U.S.-brokered normalization agreements between Israel and four Arab states: Morocco, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Sudan.

  • American woman living in Australia reveals the ‘Aussie versions’ of famous U.S. brands

    What is Burger King called in Australia? It’s a question plenty of users are discussing now, thanks to one woman’s viral TikTok. The clip comes from a user named Sophia (@sophiainsydney), an American who now lives in Sydney, Australia. In her video, she explained what she thinks are the “Aussie versions” of famous American brands. “Here are some Australian brands that are the equivalent of American brands, in my opinion,” Sophia says at the start of her clip. The TikToker goes on to explain the difference between David Jones and MYER, which she says are like the Aussie versions of Nordstrom and Macy’s, respectively. She goes on to explain what she sees as the Australian equivalent of Best Buy (called JB Hi-Fi) and CVS (called Chemist Warehouse). She also adds a fun fact about Burger King, which is called Hungry Jack’s in Australia. that one isn’t subjective — they’re actually the same restaurant. Australia is the only country in which Burger King goes by a totally different name. Countries like France and Japan tend to just go by “Burger King France” or “Burger King Japan”. All of Sophia’s opinions sparked a reaction online. Some Australian TikTokers chimed in to show their support

  • Trevor Ariza explains the chemistry the Lakers must have this season

    Newly signed forward Trevor Ariza detailed what the Los Angeles Lakers need to do to win a championship this season.

  • Watch Billie Eilish Perform ‘Happier Than Ever’ on ‘Fallon’

    Song is the title track off her recent sophomore album

  • UFC announces return to Abu Dhabi for UFC 267 on Oct. 30

    The octagon is back on Fight Island for UFC 267 on Oct. 30.

  • Hundreds of Philippine hospitals near full capacity as virus cases surge

    Nearly a fifth of hospitals in the Philippines are close to full capacity as a surge in COVID-19 infections, driven by the highly contagious Delta variant of the virus, spreads across the Southeast Asian country, the health ministry said on Monday. Coronavirus cases in the Philippines, a country of 110 million, have been growing at a rate of around 8,000 to 10,000 infections a day over recent weeks, above the daily average of 5,700 cases reported last month, according to official data. "It is highly possible the cases will continue to rise even after ECQ," health ministry spokesperson Maria Rosario Vergeire said, referring to enhanced community quarantine (ECQ), the classification used in the capital Manila and its surrounding areas for its strictest form of lockdown.

  • Experts Explain Why The Frozen Honey TikTok Trend Could Be Dangerous

    "My first thought was, 'Oh my goodness, their teeth.'"

  • Raiders sign Case Cookus, waive Trey Quinn

    Case Cookus has found a new home. The Raiders signed the quarterback on Tuesday, giving them four at the position on the roster. Las Vegas waived DeShone Kizer last week, which brought them down to Marcus Mariota and Nathan Peterman behind Derek Carr. Cookus most recently spent time with the Vikings when three of their [more]

  • Tokyo Olympics Fall To All-Time Summer Viewership Low For NBC; Closing Ceremony Craters In Early Results

    NBC likely will never admit it, but the Comcast-owned network must be so relieved that the Tokyo Olympics is finally over. Just over 24 hours after the 17 days of the pandemic-delayed Games of the XXXII Olympiad wrapped up, the network is trying to put a golden spin on losing results. Insisting that its small […]

  • Netflix debuts 'Untold: Malice at the Palace' and the brawl in Pacers locker room after

    The documentary reveals details of the brawl that have never been told – from Ron Artest, Jermaine O'Neal and Stephen Jackson.

  • Zach Wilson has a “little scratch” after banging hand on helmet

    Jets quarterback Zach Wilson gave the team a bit of an injury scare at Tuesday’s practice, but there does not appear to be any lasting concern about his health. Head coach Robert Saleh said after practice that Wilson suffered a “little scratch” when he banged his right hand on the helmet of a defensive player [more]

  • Russian model suing Leon Black alleges billionaire's ties to Jeffrey Epstein

    A woman who accused billionaire Leon Black of sexual violence and defamation is now alleging the former Apollo Global Management Inc chief once flew her to Florida for a potential sexual encounter with Jeffrey Epstein, the late financier and sex offender. Guzel Ganieva's latest accusation came in an amended civil complaint filed on Monday in a New York state court. The Russian model had sued Black on June 1, and Black countersued for defamation on July 19.

  • Landon Collins plans to play on Thursday night

    The Washington Football Team plays its first preseason game against the Patriots on Thursday and safety Landon Collins says he’ll be in the lineup. Collins tore his Achilles in late October and was given a 9-12 month timetable for his recovery, but avoided the physically unable to perform list to open training camp and has [more]

  • You Can Stop Searching for Round Butt Exercises Now Because We Got 'Em

    This message is brought to you by geometry.

  • New York Governor Cuomo resigns after sexual harassment findings

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Faced with mounting legal pressures and demands for his departure from President Joe Biden and others, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo resigned on Tuesday following an inquiry that found he sexually harassed 11 women. In a televised, 20-minute address, Cuomo, 63, said his resignation would take effect in 14 days, a startling downfall for a man once seen as a possible U.S. presidential contender. A Democrat who had served since 2011 as governor of the fourth most-populous U.S. state, Cuomo made the announcement a week after New York Attorney General Letitia James released the results https://www.reuters.com/world/us/new-york-ag-says-probe-found-gov-cuomo-sexually-harrassed-multiple-women-broke-2021-08-03 of a five-month independent investigation that concluded he had engaged in conduct that violated U.S. and state laws.

  • NBA rumors: Warriors hire Hilton Armstrong to work in video room

    He appeared in 15 games for Golden State during the 2013-14 season.

  • Olympic marathon runner at centre of 'water bottle outrage' breaks silence

    Morhad Amdouni can be seen approaching a table of small water bottles on the side of the track and knocking a row over.

  • Lions unfazed by Calvin Johnson’s Hall of Fame diss

    As expected, Hall of Fame receiver Calvin Johnson didn’t thank the Lions organization during his induction speech. Before the event, Lions owner Sheila Ford Hamp was asked about the likely diss. “We love Calvin, the organization loves Calvin, my family loves Calvin and we are hoping we can work this all out with him,” Hamp [more]

  • Bear runs full speed at golfer, then reacts bizarrely to golf clubs

    A British Columbia golfer was about to play a shot when a bear ran straight for him. What the bear did next was totally unexpected.

  • Sixers fans crush Ben Simmons for new workout shooting videos

    Summer's greatest basketball tradition has returned, this time bringing Sixers fans to a furious agreement. By Adam Hermann