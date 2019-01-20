Manny Pacquiao vs Adrien Broner result: Pacquiao calls out Floyd Mayweather after unanimous decision

WBA welterweight champion Manny Pacquiao delivered a dominant performance to earn a unanimous decision victory over Adrien Broner on Saturday in Las Vegas.

The 40-year-old Filipino multiple world champion was quicker and more accurate as he controlled each round and cruised to the triumph over Broner, 29, who fought gamely and stayed upright despite being hit with several heavy combinations.

Retired great Floyd Mayweather attended the fight, fueling speculation of a rematch against Pacquiao. Undefeated Mayweather beat Pacquiao in 2015.

