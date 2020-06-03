Manny Pacquiao could face Terence Crawford in Bahrain this year, says Bob Arum

Pacquiao could fight McGregor next: AFP/Getty

Manny Pacquiao is in “serious talks” over a title fight with undefeated WBO welterweight champion Terence Crawford, according to Bob Arum.

Pacquiao, 41, currently holds the WBA super welterweight title after defeating Keith Thurman last year.

Crawford meanwhile beat Egidijus Kavaliauskas last time out and has held the WBO strap since stepping up in weight and stopping Jeff Horn in 2018.

Speaking to iFL TV Arum said: “We hope to get [Terence] Crawford and [Manny] Pacquiao in action this year through our friends at MTK.

“We're in serious talks with Bahrain, doing major fights there.”

Talking about the prospect of heading to Bahrain for the fight, Arum added: “Well, let's see what happens. Everybody wants to do these events until the time comes to put up the money.

“But I think with Bahrain we have a good shot to get it done.”