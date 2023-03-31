Manny Miles returns to UNC football coaching staff

The North Carolina football program underwent a massive change in its coaching staff this offseason, and more moves are still being made as it was announced that former quarterback Manny Miles would be joining the staff.

The announcement came Wednesday evening, with UNC sending a press release about the news. Miles will hold the title as the offensive quality control coach, using his playing experience and coaching skills throughout his career.

Miles returns to the program after being a backup quarterback at UNC from 2015-2018 before transferring to Kanas in 2019 where his father coached.

Following his playing career, Miles then became a graduate assistant coach at Arkansas St. for the last three seasons with a focus on offense.

Miles was instrumental to the offensive success during his time with the Red Wolves, helping the program reach new heights. The 2021 season might have been the most telling, with the school having a monstrous game against Memphis, putting up 680 total yards (fourth most in its history).

More importantly, he was able to pick up some coaching experience at the college level in the Sun Belt conference. He looks to bring that to the Tar Heels and hopefully learn more as his carer goes on.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire