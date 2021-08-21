Manny Machado's two-run homer
Manny Machado smashes a ball over the left-field wall for a two-run home run, cutting the Padres' deficit to 3-2 in the bottom of the 3rd
Before the Mets traded for Javier Baez and Trevor Williams, the Mets and Chicago Cubs were discussing what would've been a massive blockbuster.
Peyton Manning knew what he was up against when he came to Winged Foot this week.
Prior to Friday night's Yankees game vs. the Minnesota Twins, Aaron Boone gave some updates on Gleyber Torres and Domingo German, who are both out with injuries.
Keibert Ruiz and Donovan Casey, both acquired in the Max Scherzer and Trea Turner trade, expressed excitement over their fit in their new organization.
The world's top-ranked golfer leads the field at The Northern Trust by one headed into the weekend.
The Dodgers defeated the New York Mets 4-1 on Thursday at Dodger Stadium.
Former teammates at odds over alleged peer pressure to take the knee during national anthem before international matches in protest at racial injustice and discrimination
Lydia Ko pulled off some spectacular shots on Friday at Carnoustie, including one doozie out of the bunker from her knees at the par-4 ninth.
The Giants planned to hit some golf balls as a team bonding exercise Friday night. Tempers flared during the second joint practice between the teams, with Browns cornerback Troy Hill and Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard squaring off and throwing punches at each other well after the session ended. Hill and Shepard were part of a group of players mingling in the middle of the two practice fields following the tense, two-hour workout in humid weather conditions when they suddenly began swinging.
Ella Bruning, the only girl in this year's Little League Baseball World Series and just the 20th to play in competition, helped Texas beat Washington.
The Yankees jumped out to an early lead and never looked back in Thursday's 7-5 win over the Minnesota Twins.
Liz Loza is joined by Neil Dutton from RotoViz, numberFire, 4-for-4 football, and Roto Underworld to help preview all of the TE1 options heading into the 2021 NFL season. The duo put each TE into a tier (Elite, Rising Stars, Flashes/Fading, and Darling Dart Throws) and give you their favorite sleepers and fades.
Yankees manager Aaron Boone talked about Nestor Cortes Jr.'s unexpected rise to a prominent role in the pitching rotation after his strong outing against the Twins on Friday night.
New England looked like a well-oiled machine against Philadelphia.
JERSEY CITY, N.J. - Golf is a fickle game - one day you're Collin Morikawa, on top of the FedEx Cup point standings, or Dustin Johnson, the defending tournament champion, or Kevin Kisner, the winner of last week's tournament and more than a million ...
For the first time in his career, Jordan Spieth made back-to-back eagles and matched the course record at Liberty National GC in the process
Major League Baseball is reportedly breaking up with its longtime trading card partner Topps, which has been releasing the player memorabilia since 1952.
Los Angeles Lakers center Marc Gasol reportedly isn't guaranteed to return next season despite him confirming he would earlier in Tokyo.
Who would be a good fit for the Pac-12? That's a question without an obvious answer.
The Mets' offense went silent again as they lost to the Dodgers on Thursday in Los Angeles.