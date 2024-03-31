Manny Machado's RBI double
Manny Machado drives an RBI double to right-center field, scoring Fernando Tatis Jr. to give the Padres a 2-0 lead in the 1st inning
Cronenworth recorded his first four-hit game since July 2021.
San Diego still feels the sting of missing the playoffs with one of the highest payrolls in the sport last year. This season, we’ll see if the team knows how to respond to failure.
Edey and Knecht put on an all-time show with a Final Four berth at stake.
The Elite Eight continues on Sunday with two games in both the men's and women's brackets.
TKO? No contest? Decision win? Chris Weidman's latest win was a weird one.
Rhys Hoskins had a big day for the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday, continuing his grudge match against the New York Mets.
UConn and Illinois were tied 23-23 late in the first half. The Illini were down 30 before they scored again.
We have our second bench-clearing brawl of the season.
Arizona State won its first NCAA men's swimming championship on Saturday. The architects were Bob Bowman and his latest star pupil, Léon Marchand.
After a 2023 national title game that lit the basketball world on fire, Iowa and LSU are running it back with a trip to the Final Four a stake.
Nelson's North Dakota hometown isn't just isolated. It’s the only city for 90 miles in any direction with a Walmart, an Applebees or a McDonald’s.
Chourio signed an $82 million contract before making his MLB debut.
Mets second baseman Jeff McNeil took exception to a hard slide by the Brewers' Rhys Hoskins to break up a double-play, causing both dugouts to run onto the field.
Major League Baseball opened its 2024 season on Thursday with 13 games, including Yankees vs. Astros and Cardinals vs. Dodgers.
Fans of receiver-needy teams will likely be happy this April. Here's a look at the strengths and weaknesses of Nate Tice's 10 best after the presumptive first WR off the board.
Brunson fell one point short of Carmelo Anthony's Knicks scoring record as New York lost in overtime.
An accident 2 years ago nearly derailed Gardiner's college basketball career and life. Because of that accident (and what it revealed), she's back on the court and the Beavers are still alive in March Madness.
Officials admitted to blowing the call in the postgame pool report.
Clark is a natural in the spotlight, but coach Lisa Bluder's deference to the superstar makes Iowa's situation more unique than most as the women's game grows bigger than ever.
Here's when you can see players back on the field this spring.