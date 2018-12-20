Manny Machado's introduction to Philadelphia much more ... eventful than his visit with White Sox originally appeared on nbcsportschicago.com

When Manny Machado visited the White Sox earlier this week, no one yelled the name of a Spike Lee movie at him. Nor was Machado locked out of Guaranteed Rate Field.

Things did not follow that same script in Philadelphia.

Machado concluded his free-agent tour Thursday in the City of Brotherly Love, and he got a vocal welcome from a Phillies fan. A construction worker greeted Machado as he walked out of his car, asking for a picture before shouting "do the right thing" at him in an effort to convince him to sign.

Then, Machado strolled through a tunnel of cameras to the front of Citizens Bank Park - only to reach a locked door.

Here's Machado arriving for his meeting with the Phightin' Phills:

Manny Machado has arrived in Philadelphia!



• He stopped to take a photo with a construction worker who told him to "Do the right thing and sign."



• The door to CBP was locked.



Welcome to Philadelphia, Manny! Do the right thing. pic.twitter.com/0x4jAZxx62











— NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) December 20, 2018

The Phillies have promised to spend "stupid" money this winter, and a gargantuan contract offer will certainly erase any memories of a bumpy start to the Phillies' courtship.

The White Sox met with Machado for three hours on Monday at Guaranteed Rate Field before several stops around the city. The Yankees had an hour-and-a-half sit down with Machado before dinner Wednesday night in New York.

How will Philly try to top it? Well, here's Machado on the Jumbotron, for one.

An aggressive Philly fan might not have been part of the Phillies' pitch. But, hey, maybe Machado will find it charming - at least more charming than the guy's co-worker found it.

Tom Cudeyro, 57, is a union electrician who was working across the street and on lunch break. "Yeah, he could go to New York and be everywhere," he said of Machado. "But if he comes here, he's beloved forever." pic.twitter.com/5FIuZFavsJ — Matt Gelb (@MattGelb) December 20, 2018

