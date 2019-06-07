Manny Machado talks about his friendships with Bryce Harper and Vlad Guerrero on 'Old Baseball Cards'

You’re going to learn some things about Manny Machado on this episode of “Old Baseball Cards.”

The San Diego Padres star is this week’s guest on Yahoo Sports’ baseball-card driven trip down memory lane. The cards, as they often do, had a great way of linking his present and his past.

He pulled a Bryce Harper card, the player with whom he’ll forever be linked, and Machado talks about their friendship, which dates back to when they were teenagers and roommates in Venezuela.

When we find a Vlad Guerrero card, Machado talks about being an 18-year-old scared to approach the future Hall of Famer — but then he and Vlad became great friends.

He also talks about Pedro Martinez, Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, Juan Soto, Cal Ripken Jr. and more. In this episode, we opened 2018 Topps Archives (which contain players new and old) and 2004 Topps. When it comes time to pull off a trade, Machado drove a hard bargain. This $300 million man is a tough negotiator.

He also talked shoes. We met with Machado on the day he was surprised with an exclusive gift from Jordan that included a special pair of Air Jordans 6s. Shoes, baseball cards — they’re things people feverishly collect and that kids hope they can be on one day.

If you’re new to our show, we open old packs of cards with baseball players, coaches and famous fans. The old cards lead to great reactions, stories and memories.

If you dig this episode, be sure to check out eps with Mike Trout, Archie Bradley and Alex Bregman. You can also find a number of old episodes on the Yahoo Sports YouTube page.

Mike Oz is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at mikeozstew@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter! Follow @mikeoz

