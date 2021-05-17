Manny Machado slide brings Dustin Pedroia-Red Sox incident to mind

This Manny Machado slide may give Pedroia, Red Sox flashbacks originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

If Dustin Pedroia caught Sunday's game between the San Diego Padres and St. Louis Cardinals, he might have felt some type of way after the fourth inning.

That's when Padres third baseman Manny Machado, running from first base to second base on a ground ball, took out Cardinals second baseman Tommy Edman with a late slide in the middle of the base path to try to break up a double play.

Here's video of the play, after which Machado seemingly tries to apologize to a not-too-thrilled Edman:

Here's the full Manny Machado slide play for more context pic.twitter.com/8MDtdzqVu3 — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) May 17, 2021

Since Machado was in the base path, he technically didn't violate any MLB rules. But his last-second slide well before second base was still a dangerous play that could have injured the unsuspecting Edman.

Machado's reputation also precedes him: The former Baltimore Orioles star injured Pedroia in April 2017 with a high slide into the Red Sox second baseman's knee. Pedroia battled the injury for the next three years before being forced to retire prior to this season.

Pedroia insisted in February he's "at peace" with the play, but Red Sox fans who still blame Machado for hastening the end of Pedroia's career probably didn't enjoy watching Sunday's play involving Edman.

Fortunately, Edman appeared to avoid injury in San Diego's eventual 5-3 win.