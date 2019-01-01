Will Manny Machado sign soon? Instagram activity sparks Yankees buzz originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Manny Machado can follow whoever he pleases on Instagram. But don't think New York Yankees fans will let Monday night's "events" go unnoticed.

The free agent slugger -- who reportedly has the Yankees on his three-team shortlist -- gave a New Year's Eve Instagram follow to the YES Network, which of course is the TV broadcast home of the Yankees.

Because this is 2018 2019, social media immediately took notice.

But Machado either realized the drama he started or was just trolling all of us, because he unfollowed the YES Network a few hours later.

Fwiw (maybe not much), Manny Machado has now unfollowed Yes Network on instagram. Doesn't want to lose leverage with Yankees? Changed his mind? Or just having fun? #yanks #phils #chisox — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) January 1, 2019

Good times. (For the record, Machado doesn't follow NBC Sports Chicago or NBC Sports Philadelphia, which broadcast the games of his other two suitors, the White Sox and Phillies.)

This story would all be quite silly if it wasn't for the timing: Machado reportedly told all three teams his decision would come after the New Year.

That means the #MachadoWatch officially is on as of Tuesday, as the baseball world will watch intently to see where the 26-year-old superstar ends up.

If Machado does head to the Bronx, it would provide quite the jolt to the Yankees-Red Sox rivalry, as the star infielder already is a villain in Boston thanks to his dust-up with the Sox in 2017.

