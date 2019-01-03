Manny Machado rumor mill won't stop rumbling, with Machado now strongly connected to White Sox originally appeared on nbcsportschicago.com

The Hot Stove rumor mill keeps churning, with little bits of info dripping out here and there, and as we saw yesterday, it can at times be contradictory to the point where no one seems to know what's going on.

With that in mind, another media member has tied mega free agent Manny Machado to the White Sox. David Vassegh, who works for AM 570, the radio home of the Los Angeles Dodgers, said on the radio Thursday that he's talked with someone who thinks Machado will end up on the South Side.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"I talked to someone today very close to Machado, and they think he is signing with the White Sox. All the talk about the Yankees and Phillies, this guy knows Machado better than anyone else I talked to and he feels like he is going to sign with the White Sox. The White Sox are going to be the team that steps up."

There's reason White Sox fans should be excited about that, as it's a rumor that has one of the best players in the game coming to their team.

The White Sox have been aggressive in their pursuit of Machado and Bryce Harper, the other big name on this winter's free-agent market, and have the ability to make a huge contract offer thanks to the financial flexibility created during the rebuilding process. The White Sox can offer Machado the ability to play with his brother-in-law, Yonder Alonso, for the next two seasons and be the centerpiece of the final phase of the rebuilding process, with all the organization's minor league talent arriving to create a perennial contender.

That's the pitch, and general manager Rick Hahn talked about the positive feedback he's received from prospective additions.

Story continues

But there's so much of this kind of thing flying around the internet right now. Whether it's the White Sox, the Philadelphia Phillies or the New York Yankees, all three teams that Machado visited on his recent free-agent tour have something new working in or against their favor on a daily basis. Wednesday alone, the baseball world freaked out at the prospect of the Yankees bowing out of the Machado derby in favor of Troy Tulowitzki (that signing won't end up impacting the Yanks' pursuit), latched on to the idea that the White Sox were handing out a 10-year offer to Harper and then tried to figure out why they wouldn't guarantee anything past seven for either Harper or Machado. Thursday brought a report that the White Sox have already made an offer to Machado and that they are more focused on Machado than Harper, something the Phillies were reported as being on Wednesday.

Got all that?

One thing is certain: The game is waiting on these guys to make up their minds. Whether Machado prefers the family aspect the White Sox can provide, his supposed desire to play for the Yankees or the "stupid" money flying out of the Phillies' pockets, we don't know.

Stay tuned.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the White Sox easily on your device.