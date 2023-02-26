Manny Machado reportedly signs 11-year, $350 million contract extension with Padres

Manny Machado has played the past four seasons with the Padres. (Photo by Matt Thomas/San Diego Padres/Getty Images)

Manny Machado isn't going anywhere.

The third baseman reportedly agreed to an 11-year, $350 million contract extension with San Diego Padres, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. Machado initially signed a 10-year, $300 million contract with San Diego in 2019, but told reporters Friday he planned to opt out of the final five years of that deal.

Now, Machado, 30, will stick around for a while. There are reportedly no opt-outs in this new deal, per The Athletic's Dennis Lin, as well as a no-trade clause.

This is a huge boon for the Padres, who will try to make another championship run with Machado, Juan Soto, free-agent shortstop Xander Bogaerts and Fernando Tatis, who will return from suspension on April 20. The Padres are tied for the fifth-best MLB futures odds to win the World Series at +1000, per BetMGM.

Machado has been great for San Diego since he signed with the club. He has had a slash line of .280/.352/.504 over the past four seasons, made the All-Star roster in each of the past two seasons and finished second in the National League MVP vote behind winner Paul Goldschmidt last season.