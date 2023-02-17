Manny Machado plans to opt out of Padres contract after 2023 season: 'Markets change'

Manny Machado is focused on his upcoming season with San Diego Padres, not his next destination. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado is firm in his plans to exercise the opt-out clause in his contract, he told told reporters Friday at the Padres’ spring-training camp in Peoria, Arizona.

“Obviously the team knows where I stand," the 30-year-old said. “I think I’ve expressed that I will be opting out after this year, but I think my focus is not about 2024. I think my focus is about 2023, what I can do to this ballclub, what I’ve done for this organization and what we’re going to continue to do here."

Machado signed a 10-year, $300 million deal with the Padres in February 2019, which included the right to terminate the agreement after this season and become a free agent.

In exercising that option, Machado would forfeit $150 million from his current deal, which allots a $30 million annual salary through 2028.

“Markets change,” Machado said. “From when I signed five years ago. It’s changed tremendously. Things change and evolve. As a player who’s about to opt out, it’s pretty good to see.”

The six-time All-Star has a top contract that boasted a record amount for a free agent and second-largest in the major leagues behind Giancarlo Stanton's $325 million at the time of agreement. Now he is tied for the 11th-highest deal after Yankees Star Aaron Judge's $360 million, nine-year contract. Currently, Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout contract takes the leading spot at $426.5 million.

Machado declined to speak about negotiations for a reworked deal to keep him in San Diego.“I’m just here to play baseball and continue to do what I’ve got to do,” Machado said. “I let my agent, front office and (general manager) A.J. (Preller) and (owner) Peter (Seidler) handle that.”

He finished second in the NL MVP voting last season after recording a .298 batting average, 32 home runs and 102 RBIs. Those numbers helped the Padres finish 89-73 and reach the NL Championship Series before a loss to the Philadelphia Phillies.

This season, Machado intends to give his all for the Padres. "I think we’ve got something special here growing and I don’t think anything’s going to change," he said Friday. Team manager Bob Melvin understands his choice but noted that he doesn't "want to know" what it would be like to lose Machado.

“That provision’s in his contract,” Melvin said. “It’s in his right to opt out, but we’ve also shown a willingness to keep the important guys here.”