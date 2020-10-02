Manny Machado hits big homerun with a big bat flip vs. Cardinals originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

During his time with the Baltimore Orioles, Manny Machado had a knack for the big moments and he handled them with flare. It seemed like whenever the Orioles needed a big play, or some emotion, Machado was there to get the job done.

The star third baseman may be in San Diego now, but he's still got a feel for the theatrics.

With the Padres trailing 6-5 in Game 2 of the Wild Card Series against the St. Louis Cardinals in the bottom of the sixth inning, Machado stepped to the plate looking to even the score and help his team even up the best-of-three series.

He did just that, blasting a home run to left to tie the game. The clutch knock came just seconds after Fernando Tatis Jr. had launched a three-run homer to cut the deficit to one, meaning Machado's hit sent San Diego's dugout into a frenzy.

Come for the homer, stay for the bat flip.

The moment is one that will probably have Orioles fans reminiscing on times of the past, as well as missing seeing Machado in the black and orange.

Not to be outdone, Tatis Jr. stepped up to the plate for his next at-bat and promptly blasted yet another homer. He also made sure to show that he loves to flip the bat as well.

The Padres have quickly become one of the most exciting teams baseball has to offer, with a very bright future ahead. Machado is a big reason why.