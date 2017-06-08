Manny Machado exits game with wrist injury

Orioles third baseman Manny Machado left Wednesday’s game against the Pirates with left wrist soreness, the team announced.

The Pirates had runners on first and second base in the top of the second inning on singles by Andrew McCutchen and Elias Diaz. The duo attempted a double-steal. As McCutchen slid into third base to try to beat the throw and tag, he inadvertently hit Machado’s left wrist with his spikes.

Machado was examined by the team trainer and initially stayed in the game. But leading off the bottom of the fourth, Ruben Tejada pinch-hit for Machado and grounded out.

The Orioles should have more on Machado’s condition as he undergoes further evaluation. He entered Wednesday’s action batting .214/.290/.432 with 12 home runs and 27 RBI in 245 plate appearances.

