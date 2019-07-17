Manny Machado criticizes MLB Network over coverage of Jake Marisnick collision

San Diego Padres star Manny Machado believes he would have been treated much differently were he the one to plow into Jonathan Lucroy at home plate. Machado ranted about that situation on Instagram on Tuesday, saying he would have received a much larger suspension if he was involved.

The whole thing started due to an MLB Network segment. Machado didn’t agree with the way Eric Byrnes and Dan Plesac were discussing the play. Machado hopped on Instagram live to share his thoughts.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Warning: The video contains NSFW language.

Here's Manny Machado's rant from Instagram live about the Jake Marisnick situation and how MLB would have treated him differently https://t.co/ahtihDw17R — Steve DelVecchio (@SteveDelSports) July 17, 2019

The 27-year-old Machado wasn’t happy about much. He criticized both Byrnes and Plesac, calling them the “biggest tools out there.”

Machado also says he would have received a 20-game suspension if he did what Marisnick did. Lucroy broke his nose and suffered a concussion after Marisnick collided with Lucroy at the plate. Marisnick received a two-game suspension for his actions. The Angels hit Marisnick with a pitch Tuesday night to retaliate for that play.

Machado also pointed to his one-game suspension for arguing with an ump as evidence he gets treated differently than most players. He says when “other people do the same, they get a slap on the wrist.”

In 91 games with the Padres, Machado is hitting .269/.340/.510, with 23 home runs.

———

Chris Cwik is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at christophercwik@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter! Follow @Chris_Cwik

Story continues

More from Yahoo Sports: