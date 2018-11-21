Manny Machado clarifies: 'I take responsibility for' Johnny Hustle comments

Manny Machado clarified his earlier comments about lack of hustle, and said that he always does whatever it takes for his team to win. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Manny Machado was the talk of the MLB playoffs, but not for anything positive. The former Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop/third baseman was criticized for reckless play and lack of hustle throughout the postseason, but he made it so much worse for himself when he gave the now-infamous “Johnny Hustle” quote to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal about his style of play.

“Obviously I’m not going to change, I’m not the type of player that’s going to be ‘Johnny Hustle,’ and run down the line and slide to first base and … you know, whatever can happen. That’s just not my personality, that’s not my cup of tea, that’s not who I am.”

But with nearly a month gone since the World Series ended, 26-year-old Machado has done some reflecting. He’s seeking to clarify his comments, and give fans — as well as the executives who could be pursuing him in free agency — some insight into his frame of mind.

Machado clarifies his “Johnny Hustle” comment

In an interview with MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand, Machado addressed his “Johnny Hustle” comment straight on.

“When I was asked that question, I was definitely on the defensive, and I was wrong to answer it the way that I did, because looking back, it doesn’t come across how I meant it,” Machado said. “For me, I was trying to talk about how I’m not the guy who is eye wash. There’s a difference between fake hustle for show and being someone who tries hard to win. I’ve always been the guy who does whatever he can to win for his team. “But I know how I said it and how that came across, and it’s something I take responsibility for. I look forward to talking with each GM and owner that we meet with about that, or any other questions they have.”

When Machado said that he wasn’t going to be “Johnny Hustle,” he was apparently talking about fake hustle. He wants people to know that he’s not about performatively sliding into first base just to show off, and he does what it takes to win. Considering that Machado was criticized for two borderline-dirty slides and for possibly trying to trip the Brewers first baseman during the National League Championship Series, his commitment to doing “whatever he can to win” definitely isn’t in question.

It’s worth mentioning that while the “Johnny Hustle” comment was intensely focused on, Machado actually owned up to his lack of hustle when he originally spoke to The Athletic. He knows how bad it looks when he doesn’t run out grounders, and he’s still trying to figure out how to change his habits.

“Should I have given it a little more effort? One hundred percent. (It’s) my fault like always, I mean that’s just my mentality when I’m in the game. (There are) things that you learn, things that you gotta change. I’ve tried changing it for eight years and I still can’t figure it out but, one of these days I will.”

Could this impact Machado’s free agency?

Machado took a lot of heat when his original quote was published in The Athletic, and his dismal .182/.208/.182 performance in the World Series didn’t really help. Once the offseason began and Machado officially became a free agent, executives started weighing in. In a radio interview, Philadelphia Phillies GM Matt Klentak said that Machado’s comments got his attention, and that “perception does matter.” New York Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner said that Machado’s lack of hustle “ain’t gonna sell” in New York.

Both the Phillies and the Yankees are rumored to be interested in Machado this winter, and his comments clearly gave both executives pause. But neither ruled out signing him, and that was before Machado clarified. Machado said that he would sit down and talk about the incident with the GMs and owners he meets with as he explores his options in free agency.

Machado’s “Johnny Hustle” comments likely did at least some irreparable damage to his reputation, and not even his explanation can fix that. But he’s still the same player he’s always been, no different in October than he was in June. His comments just highlighted one aspect of the player many teams will be vying for: occasionally frustrating, but ultimately worth it.

