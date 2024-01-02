Manny Diaz taking pair of Penn State football staffers to Duke, per report

As is usually the case, a former Penn State coordinator is expected to be taking a couple of familiar faces with him to his new job. Manny Diaz, who was named the head coach at Duke after his second season as Penn State’s defensive coordinator, will reportedly be taking a couple of analysts with him from the Penn State staff to help fill out his staff in Durham.

According to Matt Zenitz of 247Sports, Diaz is expected to bring defensive analysts Gabe Infante and Rick Lyster from Penn State to Duke. What their new roles on the Duke staff remain to be confirmed, although it will likely be a promotion in job title.

The departure of Lyster was to be expected given how long he and Diaz have worked together. Lysrer worked for Diaz when Diaz was the head coach at Miami, so having a little familiarity on the staff will be good for Diaz as he assembles his new coaching staff for the Blue Devils.

Penn State defensive analysts Gabe Infante and Rick Lyster are expected to be part of Manny Diaz’s staff at Duke, sources tell @247sports. Infante, a longtime high school head coach in Pennsylvania, was an assistant at Temple before Penn State. Lyster has worked with Diaz since… pic.twitter.com/nrfuUPK3sr — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) December 31, 2023

Losing a couple of defensive analysts may not be a terrible situation for Penn State. With new defensive coordinator Tom Allen in place, it may be preferable to have a couple of analysts that Allen is familiar with or has a connection with fill the spots on the staff in that capacity. Expect those roles to be filled relatively easily.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire