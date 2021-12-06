Manny Diaz out as Miami's football coach after three seasons

The University of Miami has fired head football coach Manny Diaz after three seasons, the school announced on Monday.

The Hurricanes wasted no time replacing Diaz, with Oregon's Mario Cristobal leaving the Ducks to take over at Miami.

The Hurricanes finished the season at 7-5 and have accepted a bid to the Sun Bowl on Dec. 31 against Washington State. Diaz leaves with a 21-15 record during his tenure.

The Hurricanes were thought to be a contender in 2021 and were ranked No. 16 in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches preseason poll. But a 44-13 blowout loss to Alabama in their season opener and a loss at home to Michigan State two weeks later derailed any national title hopes.

Quarterback D'Eriq King was hurt during the loss to the Spartans and was done for the season after a right shoulder injury.

The 47-year-old Diaz took over for Mark Richt after serving as his defensive coordinator from 2016-2018.

Diaz, who also was a defensive coordinator at Mississippi State and Texas, had accepted the head coaching job at Temple after the conclusion of the 2018 season, but after Richt announced his retirement, changed course and was hired that same day to take over the Miami program.

