Manny Diaz leaving Penn State DC job magnifies the value of USC hiring D’Anton Lynn

Penn State defensive coordinator Manny Diaz is heading to Duke to become the Blue Devils’ new head coach.

Nittany Lions Wire has more on the story first reported by Pete Thamel of ESPN.

“When hiring a former head coach to be a coordinator, as James Franklin did a couple of years ago, it is expected that a new head coaching gig isn’t that far away from materializing with a successful run as a coordinator. For Penn State defensive coordinator Manny Diaz, that time seems to be happening now.”

It’s a good thing USC hired D’Anton Lynn when it did, because if the Trojans had waited several days longer to get a deal done, the Penn State defensive coordinator job would have come open.

As we note below, there are legitimate reasons why Lynn might have gone to Penn State and been hired by James Franklin.

USC got Lynn just in the nick of time.

Let’s say more about Lynn, his background, and his readiness to create a Big Ten defense at USC:

STARTING POINT

D'Anton Lynn's defense limited a Lincoln Riley offense to its lowest single-game rushing output since 2011, when Riley was a 28-year-old OC at East Carolina.https://t.co/o19bOcf7WD — Zach Barnett (@zach_barnett) December 2, 2023

BIG TEN COORDINATORS WHO THRIVED IN 2023

Current/future Big Ten assistants nominated for the Broyles Award:

Iowa DC Phil Parker

Michigan OC Sherrone Moore

Nebraska DC Tony White

Ohio State DC Jim Knowles

Penn State DC Manny Diaz

Rutgers DC Joe Harasymiak

Oregon OC Will Stein

UCLA DC D’Anton Lynn

Washington OC Ryan Grubb — Scott Dochterman (@ScottDochterman) November 14, 2023

POWER OVER SPEED

One thing has been made abundantly clear since D’Anton Lynn’s hiring at #USC — no more speed defense. No more light. No more lean. USC is going to go big up front entering the Big Ten:https://t.co/U2xAP3253Q — Luca Evans (@bylucaevans) December 6, 2023

LYNN PLAYED AT PENN STATE

USC swipes UCLA's defensive coordinator, former Penn State DB D'Anton Lynn https://t.co/Tvs66oqR4B pic.twitter.com/I1GMfiKsld — Nittany Lions Wire (@NittanyLionWire) December 4, 2023

NOTABLE FACT

Just realized that D'anton Lynn was teammates at Penn State with former USC running back Silas Redd for two seasons. — Adam Bradford (@Adam_Bradford14) December 5, 2023

MICHIGAN STATE WRITER/ANALYST WANTED LYNN

If Jonathan Smith’s DC Trent Bray gets the OSU HC job, I think Smith should target #UCLA DC D’Anton Lynn for DC. Coming off a stifling performance vs Caleb Williams, the 33-year old Texas native (and former Penn State cornerback) is having a pretty nice season w/ average talent. pic.twitter.com/XbMyafWP0I — Justin Thind (@JustinThind) November 25, 2023

PENN STATE FANS WERE PAYING ATTENTION TO LYNN BECAUSE OF MANNY DIAZ RUMORS

If this was Manny last game at PSU i look for Franklin to pursue current UCLA DC D'Anton Lynn. Played at Penn State and has UCLA defensive looking good. — Jayden (@Jayden_Troutman) November 19, 2023

PENN STATE ANALYSIS OF D'ANTON LYNN

IF MANNY DIAZ LEAVES, here's what I wrote 3 weeks ago about a possible successor — before USC hired former Penn State DB D'Anton Lynn away from UCLA pic.twitter.com/ANrMZ6acjj — Mike Poorman (@PSUPoorman) December 7, 2023

