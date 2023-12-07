Advertisement

Manny Diaz leaving Penn State DC job magnifies the value of USC hiring D’Anton Lynn

Matt Wadleigh
·3 min read

Penn State defensive coordinator Manny Diaz is heading to Duke to become the Blue Devils’ new head coach.

Nittany Lions Wire has more on the story first reported by Pete Thamel of ESPN.

“When hiring a former head coach to be a coordinator, as James Franklin did a couple of years ago, it is expected that a new head coaching gig isn’t that far away from materializing with a successful run as a coordinator. For Penn State defensive coordinator Manny Diaz, that time seems to be happening now.”

It’s a good thing USC hired D’Anton Lynn when it did, because if the Trojans had waited several days longer to get a deal done, the Penn State defensive coordinator job would have come open.

As we note below, there are legitimate reasons why Lynn might have gone to Penn State and been hired by James Franklin.

USC got Lynn just in the nick of time.

Let’s say more about Lynn, his background, and his readiness to create a Big Ten defense at USC:

