Manny Diaz the favorite to become Duke football coach | Report

Manny Diaz is the favorite to become Duke football’s next coach, according to several reports.

According to a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, ESPN’s Pete Thamel wrote Thursday that “Diaz has emerged as the focus of Duke’s head coaching search” and “a decision is expected in the next 24 hours.”

No stranger to the ACC as the former head coach at Miami, the 49-year-old Diaz has spent the past two seasons as the defensive coordinator and linebackers coach at Penn State.

During his time with the Hurricanes from 2019-21, Diaz led Miami to a 21-15 record, tying for the second most ACC wins in the league. After winning 10 games over three seasons, Duke was 16-9 with consecutive bowl appearances under Mike Elko, who made the move to Texas A&M.

The Blue Devils are 7-5 this season and are set to close the year at the Birmingham Bowl.

