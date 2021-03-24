Mannix: ‘Boston in heavy in on Gordon, Barnes’ for potential trade targets

The Boston Celtics remain focused on Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon and Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes as the 2021 NBA trade deadline draws near according to Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix.

Noting that the Celtics seem poised to use “some or all of its $28.5 million trade exception” generated by the departure of veteran forward Gordon Hayward in the offseason, Mannix relates that the team has “swapped offers with Orlando and have shown a willingness to deal All Defensive team guard Marcus Smart” to the likely chagrin of many fans. However it does not seem certain the Magic are locks to want to take on the Flower Mound native so readily.

The reasoning? It is “in part because Orlando has no interest in winning, in part because Smart may chafe at joining a rebuilding team,” according to the SI analyst.

WATCH: The latest on an Aaron Gordon trade to the Boston Celtics with Sam Amick https://t.co/oXjLEdFZyf — The Celtics Wire (@TheCelticsWire) March 24, 2021

Mannix also notes that the push for Gordon may have an added benefit of pressuring the Kings to the table, presumably with the assumption that any reticence to trade Barnes is more posturing than earnest. "Kings GM Monte McNair has been empowered to rebuild the franchise," he notes, "but rival execs don’t believe Kings ownership favors any deal that moves key players for draft picks" with Sacramento so close to the play-in tournament range. https://twitter.com/TheCelticsWire/status/1374487464056811527?s=20

Whatever direction Boston ultimately takes, fans won't have long to wait to find out, with the end of the business day on Thursday the latest teams can call in deals. It's also possible the Celtics make no moves at all, though that seems unlikely given the vigor of action we are hearing about through multiple circles around the league.

