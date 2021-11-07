Five things we learned from Rutgers loss to Wisconsin
The Scarlet Knights found themselves on the wrong side of three first-half turnovers. The Badgers scored 21 points off of those giveaways and pulled away 31-3 going into halftime.
Five takeaways from Wisconsin's blowout win against Rutgers
Not only has Wisconsin put its horrid 1-3 start behind it, everything is suddenly within reach for the Badgers. Graham Mertz threw a season-high three touchdown passes and Wisconsin won its fifth straight game and become bowl eligible for the 20th straight year with a 52-3 victory over Rutgers on Saturday. This game might have been the most complete of the season for the Badgers (6-3, 4-2 Big Ten).
Big Ten Network's Gerry DiNardo likes the difference between Paul Chryst and Greg Schiano in this game.
