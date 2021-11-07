Five things we learned from Rutgers loss to Wisconsin

Associated Press

A woman charged in connection with the death of her 8-year-old son, whose skeletal remains decomposed for months inside a Houston-area apartment with three surviving but abandoned siblings, continued to receive government assistance on his behalf even after he was allegedly beaten to death by her boyfriend, a prosecutor said Friday. During a court hearing Friday, Andrea Beall, a prosecutor with the Harris County District Attorney’s Office, said Williams “abandoned her three (surviving) children” and her actions showed that she was “failing her primary duties” as a mother. Beall said Williams had been receiving about $2,000 a month in government assistance for three of her children, including for 8-year-old Kendrick Lee.