Steelers players hilariously trolled Mike Tomlin by wearing USC gear to practice

Snowflakes could coat some colorful fall foliage this week in parts of the Northeast. Cold air is on the move toward the northeastern United States, and AccuWeather meteorologists say it will help deliver the first flakes and snowfall accumulation for some locations this week. Following what has been a very warm October, a change to a colder weather pattern is unfolding this week in the Northeast. During the past month, temperatures have averaged 3-6 degrees Fahrenheit above normal. For example,