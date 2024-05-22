ManningCast wins Sports Emmy for Outstanding Live Series

The Manning Brothers — Peyton and Eli — added another award to their already full trophy cases when their Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli program, aka the ManningCast, was named Outstanding Live Series at the 45th Annual Sports Emmy Awards.

The gala ceremony was hosted by The Kid Mero on Tuesday, May 21 and presented live at Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Frederick P. Rose Hall, Broadway at 60th Street, New York City.

The show is available to watch on theemmys.tv.

Since 2021, the brothers have been hosting a myriad of sports figures and other celebrities on the program, which runs on ESPN2 or ESPN+ concurrently with the network’s weekly game coverage.

