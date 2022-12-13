‘Manningcast’ Week 14 guests lacking AZ connections

The Arizona Cardinals face the New England Patriots Monday night at State Farm Stadium. The game will air on ESPN as part of Monday Night Football.

Opposite the general game broadcast, on ESPN2, Peyton and Eli Manning will host their “Manningcast.”

Most weeks during the Monday night game, they comment on the game and interview guests.

In the Week 14 matchup in Arizona with the Cardinals and Patriots, the four guests the Mannings will have all lack any connection to Arizona.

Their four scheduled guests are Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, former ESPN and well-known Boston sports fan Bill Simmons, actor and comedian Michael-Keegan Key and former Patriots kicker Adam Vinatieri.

Simmons and Vinatieri have ties to Boston and the Patriots.

None of the guests has any connection to the Cardinals or Arizona.

