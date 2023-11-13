Will there be a ManningCast tonight during Broncos-Bills Monday Night Football game?

Peyton and Eli Manning will team for the sixth ManningCast of the season, with the Denver Broncos and Buffalo Bills squaring off on "Monday Night Football."

Has the popularity of the Manning brothers’ alternate telecast on ESPN2 peaked?

Sports Illustrated posed that question in a recent story.

The top five telecasts based on viewership all came during the 2021 season, when the ManningCast debuted and drew as many as 1.96 million viewers for a telecast. This season, although ESPN still considers the viewership numbers extremely healthy, the telecast has been in danger of dropping below the one-million mark.

Last week, for example, ManningCast drew 1.28 million viewers.

But in addition to any potential ManningCast fatigue, there may be other factors at work: 1) With Joe Buck and Troy Aikman in the broadcast booth this season, the popular pairing may be siphoning viewers from the ManningCasts; and 2) The same could be true as a result of ABC opting to simulcast all of the main "MNF" broadcast this season.

ManningCast guests

The ManningCast guest list for the Week 10 "MNF" matchup between the Bills and Broncos will be released on Monday afternoon.

And no word on whether the telecast will feature live animals a week after Arnold Schwarzenegger brought his pet donkey.

ManningCast schedule

Game: Broncos at Bills

Date: Monday, Oct. 13

Start time: 8:15 p.m. ET

ESPN2 is home the ManningCast in 2023, with the main broadcast taking place on ESPN in Week 10.

How to watch the ManningCast

TV channel : ESPN2

Start time: 8:15 p.m. ET

On your couch, in a bar, on your phone, but always on ESPN2.

Broncos at Bills preview

The Bills were part of the ManningCast debut this season and it was full of drama — and wisecracks. Jets QB Aaron Rodgers tore his left Achilles tendon and Peyton Manning poked fun at Jets backup QB Zach Wilson. Yet Wilson helped lead the Jets to a 22-16 victory. Since then, the Bills have won five of their last eight games. This will mark the Broncos first ManningCast appearance since Week 1 of the 2022 season.

