ManningCast schedule: What games will Peyton and Eli call in 2023?

After a hilarious fake search for a third host this offseason, Peyton Manning and Eli Manning have returned to ESPN2 this fall for a third season of the ManningCast (without a third host).

As they have done for the past two seasons, Peyton and Eli will have special guests join them on the alternate broadcast of Monday Night Football, but they will remain the two hosts of the popular show.

Disney will continue to carry its standard MNF broadcasts on main ESPN with Joe Buck and Troy Aikman serving as the commentators for the primary broadcast. The ten alternate ManningCasts featuring Peyton and Eli will be broadcast on ESPN2 and available to stream on NFL+.

Here is the full ManningCast schedule of games during the 2023 season.

Peyton and Eli both won a pair of Super Bowls as quarterbacks in the NFL.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire