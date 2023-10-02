Advertisement

ManningCast schedule: What games will Peyton and Eli call in 2023?

Jon Heath
·1 min read

After a hilarious fake search for a third host this offseason, Peyton Manning and Eli Manning have returned to ESPN2 this fall for a third season of the ManningCast (without a third host).

As they have done for the past two seasons, Peyton and Eli will have special guests join them on the alternate broadcast of Monday Night Football, but they will remain the two hosts of the popular show.

Disney will continue to carry its standard MNF broadcasts on main ESPN with Joe Buck and Troy Aikman serving as the commentators for the primary broadcast. The ten alternate ManningCasts featuring Peyton and Eli will be broadcast on ESPN2 and available to stream on NFL+.

Here is the full ManningCast schedule of games during the 2023 season.

NFL Week

Date

Monday Night Football Game

TV Channel

Week 1

Sept. 11

Buffalo Bills at New York Jets

ESPN2, ESPN+, NFL+

Week 4

Oct. 2

Seattle Seahawks at New York Giants

ESPN2, NFL+

Week 5

Oct. 9

Green Bay Packers at Las Vegas Raiders

ESPN2, NFL+

Week 7

Oct. 23

San Francisco 49ers at Minnesota Vikings

ESPN2, NFL+

Week 9

Nov. 6

Los Angeles Chargers at New York Jets

ESPN2, NFL+

Week 10

Nov. 13

Denver Broncos at Buffalo Bills

ESPN2, NFL+

Week 11

Nov. 20

Philadelphia Eagles at Kansas City Chiefs

ESPN2, ESPN+, NFL+

Week 13

Dec. 4

Cincinnati Bengals at Jacksonville Jaguars

ESPN2, NFL+

Week 15

Dec. 18

Kansas City Chiefs at New England Patriots

ESPN2, NFL+

Wildcard

Jan. 15

TBD Playoff Game

ESPN2, ESPN+, NFL+

Peyton and Eli both won a pair of Super Bowls as quarterbacks in the NFL.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire