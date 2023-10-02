ManningCast schedule: What games will Peyton and Eli call in 2023?
After a hilarious fake search for a third host this offseason, Peyton Manning and Eli Manning have returned to ESPN2 this fall for a third season of the ManningCast (without a third host).
As they have done for the past two seasons, Peyton and Eli will have special guests join them on the alternate broadcast of Monday Night Football, but they will remain the two hosts of the popular show.
Disney will continue to carry its standard MNF broadcasts on main ESPN with Joe Buck and Troy Aikman serving as the commentators for the primary broadcast. The ten alternate ManningCasts featuring Peyton and Eli will be broadcast on ESPN2 and available to stream on NFL+.
Here is the full ManningCast schedule of games during the 2023 season.
NFL Week
Date
Monday Night Football Game
TV Channel
Week 4
Oct. 2
ESPN2, NFL+
Week 5
Oct. 9
ESPN2, NFL+
Week 7
Oct. 23
ESPN2, NFL+
Week 9
Nov. 6
Los Angeles Chargers at New York Jets
ESPN2, NFL+
Week 10
Nov. 13
Denver Broncos at Buffalo Bills
ESPN2, NFL+
Week 11
Nov. 20
ESPN2, ESPN+, NFL+
Week 13
Dec. 4
ESPN2, NFL+
Week 15
Dec. 18
Kansas City Chiefs at New England Patriots
ESPN2, NFL+
Wildcard
Jan. 15
TBD Playoff Game
ESPN2, ESPN+, NFL+
Peyton and Eli both won a pair of Super Bowls as quarterbacks in the NFL.