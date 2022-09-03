ManningCast schedule: 10 NFL games on deck for Eli and Peyton in 2022

Dan Benton
·1 min read

Retired New York Giants great Eli Manning and his older brother, Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning, took the NFL world by storm a year ago. Their alternate version of the ESPN Monday Night Football broadcast — known as the ManningCast — became one of the most influential shows on television.

The ManningCast transcended the game of football and established itself as a must-watch pop culture phenomenon.

For that reason, it should come as little surprise that ESPN has opted not only to extend the ManningCast through the 2024 regular season, but expand upon it.

Here in 2022, the Manning duo will call 10 games on ESPN2 and ESPN+ with all 10 being officially announced on Thursday.

NFL Week

Date

MNF Game

Network

1

Sept. 12

Broncos @ Seahawks

ESPN2, ESPN+

3

Sept. 26

Cowboys @ Giants

ESPN2, ESPN+

4

Oct. 3

Rams @ 49ers

ESPN2

7

Oct. 24

Bears @ Patriots

ESPN2

8

Oct. 31

Bengals @ Browns

ESPN2

9

Nov. 7

Ravens @ Saints

ESPN2

13

Dec. 5

Saints @ Bucs

ESPN2

14

Dec. 12

Patriots @ Cardinals

ESPN2

15

Dec. 19

Rams @ Packers

ESPN2, ESPN+

Wild Card

Jan. 16

TDB Playoff Game

ESPN2, ESPN+

The nine-episode ManningCast averaged 1.6 million viewers per episode in 2021, shattering ESPN’s alternative broadcast records in the process. Their most-watched episode came in Week 8 when the New York Giants visited the Kansas City Chiefs. That broadcast drew a whopping 1.96 million viewers.

Eli, Peyton and ESPN expect even bigger numbers during their 10-game series this season.

