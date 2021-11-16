Manningcast: Phil Mickelson believes in the 'Manning curse.' Draymond Green admits passion for football.

The so-called "Manning curse" will be under continued evaluation Tuesday.

On Monday night, Eli and Peyton Manning welcomed golfer Phil Mickelson as one of their guests during their "Monday Night Football" telecast and talk quickly turned to the curse.

During the brothers’ six previous Manningcasts on ESPN2, the six active NFL players who appeared as a guest lost their next game. Furthermore, Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski – two of the guests – suffered injuries after their appearances on the show.

So after welcoming Mickelson, Eli said, “There’s a little thing kind going around, people are talking about the thing called 'Manning curse.' Where apparently, if you come on this show and you’re an active football player, the next week you lose the game.

“Can you kind of do us a favor and tell people that there’s no such thing as a curse, that that’s not a real thing?’’

Replied, Mickelson, “No, I believe that it is a thing and that’s why I’m not playing next week. I didn’t know if it would carry over into golf or not.’’

Phil Mickelson is staying far away from the Manning Curse 😂



"No, I believe that it is a thing. That's why I'm not playing next week." pic.twitter.com/H81J0sHlhi — ESPN (@espn) November 16, 2021

Will it carry over into basketball? Maybe we’re about to find out.

Draymond Green, the All-Star forward for the Golden State Warriors, was a guest with Eli and Peyton on Monday during the first half of the game between the Los Angeles Rams and the San Francisco 49ers.

On Tuesday, Green and the Warriors play the Nets in Brooklyn.

REQUESTING AN APOLOGY

Al Michaels, the legendary broadcaster, joined the Manning brothers as a guest during the first half. Peyton wanted an apology – for something that happened almost two decades ago.

Peyton recalled that Michaels and John Madden handled the Oct. 6, 2003 broadcast of an MNF game that featured Peyton and the Indianapolis Colts against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Tampa Bay took a 35-14 lead with 5:09 left to play, but Indianapolis went on to win 38-35 in overtime.

“I threw a pick-six, I remember John Madden said, ‘Yeah, that kind of seals the deal,’” Manning said. “My point is, Al, all of my family and friends went to bed after John Madden said that and I got about 50 voicemails from close friends and family, ‘Sorry about the game, sorry you played so bad, keep your head up, good luck next week.’

“My question is, Al, do you want to take this time to apologize to all of those family and friends that missed one of the greatest comebacks of all time?’’

No luck. Michaels pointed out it was Madden’s mistake and recalled of that night telling Madden, "John, we have to do anything to keep an audience. You can’t have them tune out.’’

LOVE OF THE GAME

This might make NBA commissioner Adam Silver cringe.

Draymond Green talked about his love for football when he was growing up in Saginaw, Michigan.

“We would put on two or three pairs of pants, three pair of socks ... two coats and we would go outside and play in the middle of the streets in the snow,’’ Green said. “So, football to me, to this day, I still enjoy watching more than I enjoy watching basketball.’’

QUESTIONABLE DECISIONS

The Mannings ribbed Green after showing a video clip of him playing tight end in the 2011 spring game at Michigan State. Green jumped offsides, and with a smile he told the Mannings that the players conspired against him on that play.

“Draymond, I’ll forgive you for jumping offsides,’’ Peyton said. “One decision I can’t forgive you for is you have agreed to become friends with Charles Barkley. How do we get you back to hating on Charles Barkley?’’

Things are all good between @Money23Green and Charles Barkley 🤝 pic.twitter.com/9A1MSgjWnE — ESPN (@espn) November 16, 2021

Laughter ensued, but there were other decisions worth evaluating:

1) No mention of Aaron Rodgers and the COVID-19 vaccine controversy. A predictable but disappointing decision by the Mannings.

2) No jokes about Peyton’s big forehead. Hallelujah! No forehead jokes almost makes up for ignoring the Rodgers controversy.

TIGER AND PHIL

After a discussion about Peyton’s use of “Omaha’’ as a pre-snap signal with the Colts, Peyton offered some additional information to Mickelson.

“I don’t know if you know this, but in Indianapolis, before I said ‘Omaha,’ we actually had your name into our offense,’’ Peyton said. “We had a snap count called 'Tiger' and a snap count called 'Phil.'

“It’s really irrelevant which one was on one and which one was one two. You were in the Colts offense. How does that make you feel?’’

Replied Mickelson, "Like a Hall of Fame player.''

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Peyton and Eli Manning attempt to disprove so-called 'Manning curse'