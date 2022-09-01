The 'Manningcast' will broadcast one Chicago Bears game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The "Manningcast" on ESPN between brothers Peyton and Eli Manning will cover the Chicago Bears game against the New England Patriots in Week 7.

The brothers have 10 games to broadcast this year and one of them surrounds Chicago's team.

The broadcast has become a sensation since its inception last season. Both brothers use a lighter tone to commentate the games and take fans into deeper depths of analysis. They also bring on special guests to watch the game with them.

Cooper Manning told David Kaplan on NBC Sports Chicago's Unfiltered the two brothers love doing the broadcast and do it with comfort.

"They're loving that," Manning said. "Peyton goes over to a buddy's house in his mancave and broadcasts. Eli goes down in the basement. They don't have to travel. They get to have fun guests. It's just a different way of watching football."

The matchup will feature a battle between two sophomore quarterbacks -- Bears Justin Fields and Patriots Mac Jones.

Jones made the playoffs in his rookie season as a starter, throwing for just under 4,000 yards and 22 touchdowns. Fields, on the other hand, struggled in his rookie season with coaching dilemmas, injuries and quarterback competition.

