Manning leads Colts to victory in first-ever meeting vs. Texans NFL Throwback
Ahead of their Week 1 matchup, revisit the first time the Colts and Texans ever played in 2002.
Ahead of their Week 1 matchup, revisit the first time the Colts and Texans ever played in 2002.
Indianapolis Colts linebacker JoJo Domann discusses his dream of playing in the NFL.
The ex-Raiders head coach is currently suing the NFL over the same emails.
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady‘s still-unexplained absence for 11 days of training camp continues to be a hot topic in league circles. And things are about to get even hotter, in more ways than one. The New York Post reports, via its notorious Page Six gossip column, that Brady and his wife, Gisele Bundchen, have had [more]
Chris Ballard mentioned his mixed feelings about the Bears claiming Sterling Weatherford.
Pittsburgh send 2 to IR and sign two back to the 53-man roster.
Wide receiver Laviska Shenault joined the Panthers at practice on Wednesday for the first time since the Jaguars traded him to the NFC South team this week and one thing about him jumped out to his new team. Head coach Matt Rhule said the team made the trade because they need playmakers, but pivoted to [more]
Alex Leatherwood played both right guard and right tackle with the Raiders. So where did he get his first look with the Bears?
The Vikings spent most of the summer holding a backup quarterback competition between Kellen Mond and Sean Mannion, but they wound up cutting both of them on Tuesday and going with recent trade acquisition Nick Mullens as the No. 2 behind Kirk Cousins. Mond was claimed off of waivers by the Browns, so Mond will [more]
The New York Giants made seven total waiver claims after cutdown day (landed four) but had none of their own players claimed off waivers.
Former 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman provided a unique analysis regarding the Trey Lance-Jimmy Garoppolo situation.
The Utah Jazz are trading All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
The Cardinals made 24 moves Tuesday, including placing receiver DeAndre Hopkins on the reserve/suspended list, as they reached the 53-player roster limit. Hopkins will miss the first six games. Rookie guard Marquis Hayes, who is dealing with a knee injury, will end his season on injured reserve. The Cardinals announced they cut TE Stephen Anderson, [more]
A look at the settled-down compliment of players who are available to the Cowboys for their opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. | From @KDDrummondNFL
‘If something similar happened in the Czech Republic, no one would deal with it. Since we are in America, everyone comments on it’
The Bears leaped the Saints for a waiver claim on former Colts linebacker Sterling Weatherford:
Are the Bears serious about leaving Soldier Field? They’re as serious as a Bill Swerski heart attack. Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune recently dropped a compelling nugget during an appearance on Pat McAfee’s show. Biggs said that an announcement that the Bears are leaving their long-time home could happen by the end of 2022. [more]
Akiem Hicks takes to Twitter about the release of his former Bears teammate.
The 2022 college football season kicks off in earnest this week, and here are seven games worth watching beginning Thursday and ending Sunday.
College football always surprises and with Week 1 at hand, our experts make predictions for the playoff and the rest highs and lows of the season.
The Eagles on Thursday filled out their roster by claiming former third-round running back Trey Sermon off waivers. By Dave Zangaro