Manning accepts Mizel Community Enrichment Award

(DENVER) — Former Broncos Super Bowl champion quarterback Peyton Manning accepted the Mizel Institute Community Enrichment Award at the Colorado Convention Center on Wednesday night, May 22.

The seven-time All-Pro was honored for his help with disadvantaged youth in education, along with community development.

The Hall of Famer has spent the last dozen years living in Denver.

