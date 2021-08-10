Mankato considers strict watering ban as drought continues

Aug. 10—MANKATO — Prior to drought-stricken 2021, the lowest average water level for July in the Minnesota River at Mankato in the past decade was in July of 2020, when the river was a bit above 7.5 feet.

The average water level where the river is measured in Mankato this July was 2.5 feet, according to a memo from Public Works Director Jeff Johnson to City Manager Susan Arntz.

And just over a week into August? Sixteen inches.

"If things continue to get more severe, our team will likely recommend more severe restrictions on water," Arntz told the City Council Monday night.

Mankato's wells are still performing, even the shallow ones that are more directly dependent on water seeping down from the Minnesota and Blue Earth rivers. But the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is warning municipalities that the drought has become such a widespread problem in the state that more cities will need to impose additional mandatory water restrictions beyond the hundreds already doing so.

"About 550 cities, including Minneapolis and St. Paul and most of the western part of the state, have restrictions on water use with the possibility of adding more cities," Johnson reported in the memo.

Arntz said the staff is looking at potential options, which include allowing lawn watering only once every 10 days or possibly instituting an outright ban on watering.

Mankato attempts to get most of its water from 60-foot-deep wells near the rivers, although its water plant in Sibley Park also mixes in some from the much deeper Mt. Simon aquifer. So far, the shallow wells are still finding water despite the increasing scarcity of it in the rivers above, Johnson said. He said that's probably a reflection of the wet years that preceded the start of the current drought. As recently as 2019, Mankato received nearly 45 inches of precipitation, well above the average annual precipitation of about 32 inches.

This year, the city is running 5-8 inches below average.

Even though the wells are holding up, the city is closely monitoring water usage, which can jump significantly when people are trying to keep green lawns from turning brown. The benchmark being considered for imposing more restrictions is 150% of the typical water consumption in January, when no irrigation is occurring.

If the seven-day average of water usage in the city tops that threshold two days in a row, the stricter restrictions could be put in place. So far, that's happened only for a single day.

The most likely option to reduce usage would be to allow property owners to use sprinklers and irrigation systems only on days when the last number of their street address matches the last number on the calendar date. So a property with a street address ending in 2 would be able to water on the second day of the month, the 12th and the 22nd.

"Which would reduce lawn irrigation by 50-75%," Johnson said.

Mankato generally allows people to water on alternating days using an even-odd system matching addresses and calendar dates, although city officials tend to not enforce the rule except during dry spells. There are also exceptions to the odd-even rule, including allowing people to water at any time with a handheld hose.

Johnson said irrigation systems, rather than people running a sprinkler connected to a garden hose, are responsible for the bulk of the water consumed to keep grass green, often at townhouse and apartment complexes, along with some newer single-family subdivisions.