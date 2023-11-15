Manjon scores 24 as Vanderbilt basketball holds off late surge, beats UNC Greensboro

Vanderbilt basketball went 17-for-18 from the free throw line to seal a 74-70 victory over UNC Greensboro on Tuesday at Memorial Gymasium

Vanderbilt (2-1) led by 12 at halftime with an offensive outburst in the first half, spurred by three 3-pointers from Colin Smith.

But UNC Greensboro (1-1) made a run in the second half as the Commodores' offense stagnated. The Spartans cut the lead to as little as two points, but the Commodores hung on at the end to pull out the win without trailing after the game's opening minutes. Keyshaun Langley led all players on both teams with 36 points.

Vanderbilt was once again without Tyrin Lawrence, Ven-Allen Lubin and Lee Dort. Instead, freshmen Isaiah West and Carter Lang started. Fellow freshmen JQ Roberts and Jason Rivera-Torres also played significant minutes, especially in the second half.

Smith shines

After a lackluster first two games, Smith stepped up for Vanderbilt. He notched a double-double, the first of his career, with 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Along with Smith, Ezra Manjon had a strong performance, putting up 24 points. Evan Taylor finished with 12 points.

TOURNAMENT RAMIFICATIONS What Jerry Stackhouse said about Vanderbilt basketball's 2024 signing class

Crashing the boards

Vanderbilt vastly out-rebounded UNC Greensboro, looking like a high-major team against a much smaller squad.

Despite the rebounding success, the Spartans attempted more shots than the Commodores due to a disparity in turnovers. Forcing turnovers was a weakness of Vanderbilt's defense last season and once again, the Commodores only got five giveaways, leading to a disparity despite Vanderbilt having a reasonable 12 turnovers of its own.

Aria Gerson covers Vanderbilt athletics for The Tennessean. Contact her at agerson@gannett.com or on Twitter @aria_gerson.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Vanderbilt basketball holds off UNC Greensboro thanks to Manjon's 24