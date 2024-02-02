Late-Manitowoc Lincoln football coach John Dixon to be inducted into WFCA Hall of Fame

MANITOWOC --- Former Manitowoc Lincoln Ships football coach John Dixon, who passed away in 2014 following a brief battle with pancreatic cancer, is being posthumously inducted in the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association.

The WFCA announced in a news release on Friday morning Dixon will be part of a 12-person induction class with the ceremony scheduled for April 6 at the Marriott West in Madison.

Dixon, a Wisconsin Dells native, coached at UW-Platteville under George Chryst before taking over the football and track and field teams at Park Falls from 1997-2000. He and his family moved to Manitowoc the following year when Dixon began coaching at Lincoln.

He coached the Ships for 14 seasons, leading the team to the postseason in nine of his final 10 seasons.

