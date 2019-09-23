Who's that maniac Eagles fan? None other than an Ivy League dean of admissions

Fandom does things to people. Especially people in Philadelphia.

The following was a not-uncommon cutaway on the FOX broadcast Sunday during the Philadelphia Eagles’ 27-24 loss to the Detroit Lions. The short-handed Eagle dropped seven passes, including a possible game-winner, lost two fumbles and allowed three sacks.

This #Eagles fan is 100 percent right, whatever he's complaining about. pic.twitter.com/uQ8lVkWOeN — Rob Tornoe (@RobTornoe) September 22, 2019

When maniac Eagles man began to make the rounds on Twitter, it wasn’t long until he was identified. And it was a far Eagles cry from the sleeveless T-shirt wearing fellow we all saw on television.

That would be Penn’s dean of admissions Eric Furda: https://t.co/NHtx9YRvvy — Jonathan Tannenwald (@jtannenwald) September 22, 2019

Yes, Ivy League deans like football, too. At least Eric Furda at the University of Pennsylvania does. Furda, who has been the dean of admissions for 11 years and was previously at Columbia, took it in stride. He accepted his fate as a new face of “Angry Eagles Fan and even reviewed the tape and threw a late flag.

After further review of the play I will take the 15 yard penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct But I will not lose my passion for Philadelphia and Penn sports! Thanks for all the interview requests but we have a game on Thursday to get ready for which I will watch at home! — Eric J. Furda (@DeanFurda) September 23, 2019

The best part of identifying an Ivy League dean as one of the angry masses is the people using it as a joke for Furda reviewing their application. Despite a week 3 loss, Eagles fans have had quite a Monday between Furda fury and the fan who took a shot at the Eagles while describing saving children from a fire.

Lucky for everyone, the Eagles are on Thursday Night Football this week so who knows what we’ll all see. What would we do without you, Philly?

Philadelphia Eagles fans are a rowdy bunch, including an Ivy League dean. (AP Photo/Jason E. Miczek)

