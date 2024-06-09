Manheim Township outlasts Downingtown West in state quarterfinals

READING, Pa. (WHTM) — Manheim Township girls lacrosse has only lost one game this season, and they weren’t ready to let the second come in the PIAA quarterfinals.

The Blue Streaks struck first against Downingtown West on Saturday evening and didn’t relent in an 11-6 win to punch their ticket to Tuesday’s PIAA 3A state semifinals.

Manheim Township will be right back at Exeter Township High School Tuesday night at 7 p.m. to face Conestoga with a trip to the PIAA state championship on the line.

