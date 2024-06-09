Manheim Township falls to La Salle in state quarterfinals

READING, Pa. (WHTM) — Manheim Township has been a District III champion mainstay in boys lacrosse over the past decade-plus, and 2024 was no different.

The Blue Streaks once again had an excellent squad despite falling to Wilson in the District III title game, but their playoff run ended in the 3A state quarterfinals at the hands of La Salle. The Explorers took an early 5-2 halftime lead and controlled the game in the second half on their way to an 11-4 win over Manheim Township.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.