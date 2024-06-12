Manheim Central stuns Exeter to punch ticket to 2A state title game

DENVER, Pa. (WHTM) — Coming into Tuesday’s 2A state semifinal, Exeter boys volleyball hadn’t lost a set in 19 games. That included a sweep of Manheim Central in the 2A District III title game.

The Barons had revenge on their mind in the 2A state semifinals and got exactly that, stunning Exeter in a five set thriller (25-23, 23-25, 20-25, 25-21, 16-14) to advance to the 2A state championship game for just the second time in school history.

Manheim Central will face Meadville at 11 a.m. Saturday at Rec Hall on Penn State University’s campus.

