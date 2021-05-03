Manhattan girls' swim team wins Great Bend Invitational

May 3—Manhattan's girls' swim team scored 436 points to win the Great Bend Invitational on Friday.

The Indians won six events at the meet, and Talia Francois, Ruth Perez, Sophia Steffensmeier and Sydney Hicks each won one.

That foursome won two relays as a team. Francois, Perez, Hicks and Steffensmeier won the 200-yard medley relay in 2:02 and the 400-yard freestyle relay in 4:00.

Francois won the 500 free in 6:04 and finished third in the 100 butterfly (1:07). Steffensmeier won the 100 butterfly in 1:03 and finished second in the 50 free (26.90 seconds)

Perez won the 200 medley and 100 breast. She won the 200 medley in 2:18 and the 100 breast in 1:13.

Hicks finished third in the 100 freestyle (1:01). Audrey Conley finished third in the 100 backstroke (1:15) Chauncey Paige finished third in the 200 freestyle 2:23.

MHS boys' golf 6th in Hutchinson

The Manhattan boys' golf team shot a 321 to finish sixth at the Hutch Invitational on Friday.

Miles Braxmeyer and Trey Sauder tied for the team lead by shooting 79 apiece and tying for 22nd. Owen Braxmeyer finished one stoke behind and tied for 26th place.

Jonathan Wefald shot 83 and tied for 34th, and Grant Snowden tied for 48th after shooting 85.

Wamego finished 10 strokes behind the Indians to finish eighth.

Dylan Tyner tied Sauder and Braxmeyer in 22nd with a 79. Levi Long tied Wefald with an 83. Jackson White and Kaleb Winter shot 84 and 85, respectively, and Jared Sramek shot 90.

Junction City finished 20th of 21 teams after shooting a 409.

Kapaun Mount Caramel shot a 291 to win the tournament.

The Indians will compete in the Centennial League tournament at 1 p.m. Monday.

Girls' soccer loses on the road

Manhattan's girls' soccer team lost 2-1 to Blue Valley-Stilwell on Saturday at Blue Valley High School.

Reese Snowden scored the Indians' (7-3) lone goal off a penalty kick. They've now lost two of their last three games after starting the season 6-1.

Manhattan hosted Wichita Northwest on Tuesday. The game started after the paper went to press.